Ex-Liverpool Star Says Frenkie De Jong May Have Changed His Mind On Manchester United Move

By Rhys James
 4 days ago

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has said that Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong may have changed his mind on moving to Manchester United.

The saga has dragged on all summer linking the midfielder with a transfer to Old Trafford and it has got to the point where some fans would just be glad to see it over, whether it happens or not.

As the end of the window draws near, it looks more and more likely that he will remain with the Spanish giants and Johnson spoke to Horceracing.net about the playmaker.

“Manchester United should look elsewhere but the fact that they’ve prolonged this chase with Frenkie de Jong means they must have had a yes from him."

"Otherwise, they’d have said ‘forget about it’ a long time ago. I don’t know what’s gone on. You speak to De Jong’s representatives and he should say ‘yes, I want to go there’ or ‘no, I don’t want to go there’ and the conversation stops there."

"Regardless if you deal with Barcelona or not. If Frenkie doesn’t want to go, he won’t go. So I presume somewhere down the line he said he was interested but it’s just getting a little bit late now."

The 25-year-old used to play for the new boss at Old Trafford, Erik Ten Hag, at AFC Ajax - this is one reason that he could sway towards being convinced about leaving.

"Maybe he’s just changed his mind and he doesn’t want to play in Manchester and wants to play in the Champions League. The form of Man Utd now is not going to encourage anyone in."

"They’ve lost two out of two and they’re not in the Champions League. You’d think Frenkie de Jong would rather stay at Barcelona, or rather go to a club in the Champions League."

He finished: "It’s worrying times for United now because it’s getting late in the transfer window and everybody can see their position and how they’re playing.”

