Radford Meade
4d ago
Only way Biden is going to slow climate change is to fly to the sun and turn down the temperature control and stop solar flare actually. While he's there he might as well stay, he'll fit in with all the hot air there.
Reply
6
Dennis Sanchez
4d ago
democrats for all the people! lowering drug costs, hitting large corporations for their share of taxes, climate money!!! etc not one republican helped! not one!!republicans are divisive, anti democracy and are extremist!!! they never see the good only the bad!!! vote blue !!!
Reply(3)
4
Mike Edwards
4d ago
So what do you think these corporations are going to do? Do you think they’re gonna pack up and leave?
Reply
3
Jill Biden Remains Calm & Collected After Angry Heckler Says Her Husband Is The 'Worst President' The Country's Ever Had
When Dr. Jill Biden came in contact with an angry heckler during a recent visit to Connecticut, she remained calm and collected. In mid-July, President Joe Biden's wife was approached by the unknown man when he said that her husband was the "worst president" the country has ever had. However,...
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
The Education Department is reportedly prepared to grant student-loan forgiveness to millions of borrowers within months after Biden makes an announcement
Politico obtained a memo of the department's plans for "speedy implementation" of student-loan forgiveness as soon as 45 days after an announcement.
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Pressed on backing Biden in 2024, Sen. Manchin angrily tells MSNBC’s Mitchell: 'Not gonna talk about it!’
On Tuesday, a visibly annoyed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., emphatically told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that he’s "not gonna" talk about whether he plans on supporting President Biden if he runs for re-election. During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Manchin spoke to the anchor about the...
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Obama's former doctor says White House avoiding press scrutiny of Biden's health
EXCLUSIVE — Ex-President Barack Obama’s longtime former doctor said the White House may be shielding President Joe Biden’s physician from broader questions about the president's health following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
biztoc.com
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act. Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A detail of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building is seen in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, on April 27, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
Steve Bannon warns Jan. 6 committee staffers 'there's going to be a real committee,' hours after contempt conviction
Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday. He accused the Jan. 6 committee of broadcasting lies and said Republicans needed their own committee. "I would tell the Jan. 6 staff right now: preserve your documents because there's going to be a real committee," he...
CNET
The Inflation Reduction Act Includes These Important Medicare Changes
The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday, has major implications for Americans on Medicare. Among other provisions, the 755-page legislation gives Medicare the power to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time. The number of medications is severely limited, though it's set to increase over the seven years.
Source Confirms White House Dog Has Been Running Country During Biden’s COVID Isolation
A White House insider confirmed today that the Bidens’ German Shepherd Major has been running the country during the president’s COVID isolation period. Government insiders are already praising the dog for overseeing the most action-packed two-week period of the Biden presidency. “Major has been doing a fantastic job...
Biden administration refuses to release $7 billion in frozen funds from Afghanistan after US forces found and killed Al Qaeda's leader in Kabul
The Biden administration won't release any of the funds, and it has stopped talks with the Taliban on the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
