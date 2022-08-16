Lawrence Township Trustees

KEY ACTION Trustees approved a rendering of a sign to be erected at the Sleep Inn at Wilkshire Hills.

DISCUSSION: The new sign will say “Welcome” Wilkshire Hills as the feature and Lawrence Township on the bottom of the sign. Country Signs at Bolivar will construct the sign at an original cost of $8,460. Barb and Mark Scott, co-presidents of the Community Business Association, which consists of Bolivar, Wilkshire and Zoar, said the original sign was erected in 1994 by the CBA and has offered to pay $200 for any additional costs. Brenda Fox, a Wilkshire resident, said Wilkshire Hills would lose its identity if the sign said Lawrence Township. Wilkshire Hills is located in Lawrence Township. Trustee Don Ackerman approved of the new rendering but thought the original sign with Lawrence Township on top was the best option. Trustee Mark Haueter also agreed. Trustee Matt Ritterbeck was absent.

The township has paid for half of the materials to construct the sign. The funds are from the lodging tax which comes from area hotels and bed and breakfast sites. Fiscal Officer Ann Ackerman said the fund can only be used for specific items such a recreation and tourism. Funds can be used for mowing the trail, basketball courts and to repair the mowers and pay wages. Contributions for the cost of the sign are always welcome.

In another matter, the new “Quint” fire engine has arrived and firefighters are in training. The fire department will hold a “Push In” on Aug. 20 at the Bolivar fire station. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and plans are to hold the “Push In” about 4 p.m.

OTHER ACTION

Heard the scrap tire disposal day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon or whenever the containers are full on Sept. 10 at Lawrence Township, 10867 Industrial Parkway, Bolivar. The event is free to Lawrence Township residents and only up to ten tires per person. No semi or tractor tires will be accepted. No rims, business or commercial tires will be not accepted. Trustee Don Ackerman thanked Katie Seward of the County Health Department, who is sponsoring the event, to reduce mosquitos breeding areas.

Heard the property on Hess Mill Road is being cleaned up. Concerned residents were seeking a solution to the property that was in disarray.

Heard there is no satisfactory rate for the Aggregation program for the township. When a favorable rate becomes available, the township will consider it for natural gas and electric. Currently all residents are either being billed by AEP or Columbia Gas for utility services.

Heard there will be a renewal of a Scenic Hills Road Levy on the Nov. 9 ballot. Levy funds are used to maintain the township roads.

FOR YOUR INFO

Thanked part-time summer employee Nick Martin, a 2022 Strasburg High graduate, for his service. He has enlisted in the US Navy. Ackerman said the township was glad to have him this year.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in the township building.