End of Summer Celebration set for Labor Day weekend

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

DOVER ― The annual End of Summer Celebration will be held Sept. 4 at Dover City Park.

The event will feature live music, a performance by the Dover Marching Tornadoes, a car show, free swimming at Dover City Pool and a vintage baseball game. There will be many food vendors on site. The celebration will end with a fireworks display.

Musical performers include Greg & Shayne from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Moonlyterz from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and Absolute Queen, a Queen tribute group, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The fireworks will begin after the last song by Absolute Queen.

The vintage baseball game will be held at 1:05 p.m. between the Dover City Sluggers and the Canal Dover Redlegs.

The Dover High School band will perform at 3 p.m. at Field 9.

The car and motorcycle show will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the park entrance. Registration starts at 3 p.m.

