Country for a Cause to raise money for spinal rehabilitation

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

DOVER ― An event will be held Friday at the Union Country Club in Dover to raise money for the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Country for a Cause event.

Ryan Shazier was an All-American linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes and an All Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers for several years before suffering a career-ending injury to his spinal cord. After his recovery, Shazier created his own charitable organization called the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

The fund gives those with spinal cord injuries and their caregivers the support, resources and funding they need to live independent and meaningful lives.

Shazier and his wife, Michelle, will be on hand for the Country for a Cause event to meet and greet those who attend.

North to Nashville, a country band based in Columbus, will be performing from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available.

Union Country Club is located at 1000 N. Bellevue Ave., Dover.

For ticketing information, call 330-343-5544.

