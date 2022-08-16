Coronavirus Watch: New Michigan cases up 43% in last week

It's always inevitable, isn't it? You pack up for vacation, arrive at your destination and your body tells you something is off. A scratchy throat, a runny nose — or in the case of first lady Jill Biden, mild cold symptoms.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative Monday. The first lady has been on vacation with the president on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

"She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days," Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's communication director, said in a statement.

Over the last week, Michigan reported 23,165 new COVID-19 cases , an average of 3,309.3 cases per day, and 103 new deaths, according to data released Tuesday by the state health department.

New cases increased by 43.6% compared to last week, and new deaths represent a 24.8% decrease from the previous report.

Over the last week, the positivity rate for diagnostic tests is 20.90%, with 17,777 of 85,040 tests positive.

