ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Coronavirus Watch: New Michigan cases up 43% in last week

By Elissa Robinson, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIFp5_0hJYc9L900

It's always inevitable, isn't it? You pack up for vacation, arrive at your destination and your body tells you something is off. A scratchy throat, a runny nose — or in the case of first lady Jill Biden, mild cold symptoms.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative Monday. The first lady has been on vacation with the president on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

"She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days," Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's communication director, said in a statement.

Here's what we know.

It's Tuesday and this is Coronavirus Watch from the Detroit Free Press. Thanks for joining us today.

📈 Michigan's numbers

Over the last week, Michigan reported 23,165 new COVID-19 cases , an average of 3,309.3 cases per day, and 103 new deaths, according to data released Tuesday by the state health department.

New cases increased by 43.6% compared to last week, and new deaths represent a 24.8% decrease from the previous report.

Over the last week, the positivity rate for diagnostic tests is 20.90%, with 17,777 of 85,040 tests positive.

Other COVID-19 news

Stay safe and healthy.

— Elissa Robinson, Detroit Free Press web editor

Contact me at erobinson@freepress.com to share your favorite TikToks, fun personal accomplishments or COVID-19 questions you want answered. Have a complaint? Just direct that to my manager. 😁

Now go ahead and scroll down for coronavirus news you should know about.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Coronavirus Watch: New Michigan cases up 43% in last week

Comments / 2

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan judge issues indefinite ban on criminalizing abortions in key Michigan counties

A Michigan judge ruled Friday prosecutors in the state's largest counties are barred from bringing criminal charges for months to come under a state law banning most abortions.  The decision from Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham comes after two days of hearings and means every county in Michigan with an abortion clinic is at least temporarily immune from the threat of criminal prosecutions over abortion procedures.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
The Detroit Free Press

GM's joint venture considers location near Michigan border for 4th battery plant

Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is eyeing northern Indiana for its next — and fourth — battery cell factory.  Ultium spokewoman Brooke Waid told the Free Press on Friday that the company is developing a "competitive business case for a potential large investment" to potentially be in New Carlisle, Indiana. New Carlisle is a few miles south of the Michigan border and about 15 miles west of South Bend, Indiana. ...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nurse shortage could get some relief through new Oakland University, BHSH program

More nurses could be coming to Michigan as BHSH System and Oakland University announced a new partnership Thursday to boost the number of nurses working in the state, filling a critical need. BHSH System, the name of the merged Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, will provide the university with more than $20 million during the next five years for the BHSH Beaumont Health Nurse Scholar program. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy