ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

TikTokers are proving to the world that sustainability practices can be inexpensive

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbyO1_0hJYbynO00

Latino and Indigenous TikTokers are proving to the world that sustainability practices can be inexpensive and be done in a short time. Social media creators are using the app to promote environmental preservation while also preserving their culture and ancestry.

Eco-friendly living is more than a trend; it is a genuine lifestyle that positively impacts the planet. “There’s a lot of pessimism on the news and social media, and I want to provide a hopeful outlook,” Alex (@ecofreako) told Gizmodo .

@ecofreako

Once they grow bigger, its time to distribute amongst the community #community #communitygardening #ecotok

♬ uh ah oi - Cristian

Alex, a Mexican-Colombian college freshman, is studying environmental science, as reported by the website. “I hope to spread awareness about issues involving the climate crisis and inspire people to take action,” they said.

Another immigrant who takes sustainability very seriously is Pulasu (@pulasu.co), a Colombian content creator and business owner. “It starts with talking to your family about what it is or starting a movement with your younger siblings,” Pulasu said, referring to how they were able to teach their family about climate change.

Isaias Hernandez (@queerbrownvegan) is using their platform to share how to repurpose home products. Hernandez reuses empty bottles and cans for plants, food storage, and composting. Also turns old t-shirts into dish rags. Packaging waste is a big thing for Isaias, who encourages viewers to go to a refill store with empty containers and fill them with deodorants, shampoo, and even food.

@queerbrownvegan

Foraging wild blackberries #blackberry #foragingtiktok #foraging #foragers #ecotok

♬ Chopin: Op. 28 No. 4 (Prelude in E Minor) - Thijs Nijenhuis

Hernandez, the son of Mexican immigrants, told Gizomo how seeing them upcycling made a considerable impact. “They were really big on emphasizing the concept of maximizing, which is upcycling natural materials,” Hernandez said, revealing his mother taught him about fermentation.

“There needs to be an acknowledgment that this is repackaged poverty.” He added, “My goal is to provide introductory forms of environmental education to people who come from low-income backgrounds that may not see themselves as modern-day environmentalists.”

RELATED:

Top clean beauty brands to support this Earth day

Say goodbye to the ‘wear it once’ culture with these sustainable practices

Carolina Benoit launched her first collection focused on sustainable fashion

“It’s not so much about buying green products but rather creatively redesigning your relationship with how you use them,” Isaias said.

According to the Tiktokers, Indigenous people are the OGs when giving natural resources multiple chances and uses. “I feel like indigenous people all over the world are the real caretakers of the planet. They’ve known Mother Earth for a long time; their ancestors have passed down the knowledge of how to take care of her,” added Pulasu.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

How the Earth is changing across different ecosystems

Climate change is a complicated phenomenon with a variety of both abrupt and gradual effects that scientists are working hard to uncover. Emerging findings on how various ecosystems are responding to a changing climate, stemming from long-term research conducted through the National Science Foundation's 40-year-old Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) program, have now been published in a series of articles in the journal BioScience.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Phys.org

Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future

In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Fossil fuel companies’ projections on energy use ‘means global climate goals will be missed’

Climate scenarios produced by BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Equinor on global future energy use are incompatible with Paris Agreement goals for a safe and habitable planet, according to new research.Global decarbonisation scenarios outlined by the energy companies show delayed reductions in fossil fuel consumption and run the risk of overshooting vital climate goals, according to a study by research organisation Climate Analytics and Imperial College London researchers.Scenarios are produced by public, commercial and academic institutions and project what future energy requirements, and resultant emissions, would look like.The scenarios are built by predicting future energy requirements for different economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

How the four-day workweek could be another tool against global warming

Compressing the workweek from five days to four days would dramatically improve the quality of life of workers while incentivizing them to get roughly the same amount of work done more efficiently. That’s the standard argument for the idea, and it’s one that’s gaining increasing traction around the world as companies and governments experiment with shorter weeks through pilot programs.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Poverty#Packaging Waste#Food Storage#Smart Phone#Tiktokers#Latino#Mexican#Colombian
Tree Hugger

Agrivoltaics: Where Solar Energy Meets Agriculture

Agrivoltaics is the use of solar panels in agriculture to produce both food and electricity. Around the world, the practice has several names: agrisolar, agrophotovoltaics, solar sharing, and PV agriculture. Many experts believe agrivoltaics can minimize barriers to food security and the transition to clean energy. While the practice is...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Fast-growing poplars can release land for food production

Researchers at Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have developed a novel value chain for production of textile and bio-fuel from fast-growing poplars. By applying sustainable catalysis on these poplars grown on marginal land in Nordic climates, the demand for cotton can be reduced. Consequently, considerable areas of productive agricultural land can be converted from cotton to food production.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Implications of global home food delivery revolution

What's on the menu for today's consumers? Eating in. Globally, people have increasingly been getting their meals delivered by third parties such as DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats. Global revenues for the online food delivery sector have increased dramatically—from $90 billion in 2018 to $294 billion in 2021—and are expected to exceed $466 billion by 2026.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
protocol.com

Carbon dioxide removal is growing. So is the need for a code of conduct.

Interest in carbon dioxide removal has exploded over the past few years. Money from Big Tech and venture capitalists is funding a growing array of startups, with over $1.4 billion poured into the climate tech space this past quarter. But there are potential ethical issues that should be addressed before the industry gold rush goes too far.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Microplastics continue to cause havoc to our environment

New research and footage captured by Murdoch University scientists show how damaging microplastics are to the environment with particles posing potential threat to organisms when ingested. A new analysis using a novel elutriation method, a case study on abundance and spatial distribution of microplastics, led by Head of Discipline Environmental...
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy

As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

A way to recycle polystyrene into more valuable products

A team of researchers at Virginia Tech working with one colleague from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics and another from Santa Clara University has developed a process for recycling polystyrene that involves the capture of valuable products. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their process and how it could be used in large-scale applications.
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

New Guide Helps Restaurants Reduce Plastic

Restaurant owners, listen up! If you have dreamed of eliminating single-use plastic from your business but felt daunted by the prospect, help is at hand. A new guide from an organization called Beyond Plastics, titled "Hold the Plastic, Please: A Restaurant's Guide to Reducing Plastic," outlines the steps required to become more sustainable in both the front and back of the house.
ADVOCACY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy