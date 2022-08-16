Asian Pork Salad budget-friendly dish full of flavor and texture

Boneless cuts of pork are like a blank canvas on which spices and marinades build a dish with vibrant flavor.

Many cuts of pork also are budget friendly, an important plus as inflation stretches grocery dollars.

Make the most of that meat with the following pork salad recipe that uses a marinade crafted from colorful ingredients from Thailand and other regions of Asia to enliven the otherwise low-key pork.

The meat is served atop a cabbage-and-carrot salad with an Asian-inspired dressing. The latter is adapted from a slaw recipe in "Seriously Good Salads" (2019) by Nicky Corbishley.

The dish is full of crunchy, zesty ingredients for a weeknight dinner that breaks away from the ho-hum.

You have a choice in the cut of pork for the meat recipe. Lean, boneless pork chops work well and take only a couple of minutes to cut into bite-sized pieces.

If you have the time and knife skills, save even more money by buying a larger cut of meat weighing 5 or more pounds, such as pork shoulder or pork butt. The pork recipe calls for 1½ to 2 pounds of meat, so the rest of the pork can be purposed for other dishes, such as an oven-roasted pulled pork.

One note about the marinade: A 30-minute soak in the refrigerator will do but for full flavor, let the marinade molecularly massage the meat for four to eight hours.

This recipe adds to your mealtime resourcefulness, with the bonus of making dinnertime interesting and satisfying. It's cost-cutting without the feeling of sacrifice.

Share your favorite recipes or food-related historical recollections by emailing Laura Gutschke at laura.gutschke@reporternews.com.

Asian Pork Salad with Peanut Dressing

Pork dish ingredients

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Dash red pepper flakes (or ground cayenne pepper)

1 1/2-2 pounds pork, cut into bite-sized cubes

2 cups green cabbage, shredded

2 cups red cabbage, shredded

2 medium carrots, grated

3-4 sprigs (or more or less to taste) cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

1/3 cup peanuts, chopped

Dressing ingredients

1 tablespoon smooth peanut butter

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

Salt

Directions

1. Marinade: In a glass, medium- to-large-sized bowl, whisk together the honey and sesame oil. Add the sugar, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, garlic powder, ground ginger and red pepper flakes and whisk until well combined.

2. Add the pork to the marinade and stir until the meat is evenly coated. Cover and chill in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, but 4 to 8 hours is better.

3. Salad: While meat is chilling, combine the cabbage, carrots and cilantro in a large bowl. Can be prepared hours in advanced and stored covered in the refrigerator, or just before cooking the meat.

4. Dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter and soy sauce. Stir in the remaining ingredients, whisking until smooth and well combined. Taste and adjust seasonings, including adding salt if necessary. If too thick, whisk in 1-2 teaspoons water to thin. Dressing can be made ahead and stored in a pourable container in the refrigerator.

5. Cook the meat: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. While skillet is heating, drain almost all the marinade from the pork. When the skillet is hot, add the pork (the meat should sizzle when it hits the skillet). Cook the meat until browned on all sides and cooked through, about 5-10 minutes. Taste the meat, and if necessary, add salt. (Do not add in advance because soy sauce is salty.) Serve the meat on the cabbage salad. Drizzle dressing on top and a teaspoon or two peanuts. Yields about 4 servings.