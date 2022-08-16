Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Isabelle Fuhrman and William Brent Bell on How There Was Almost a New Esther in 'Orphan: First Kill'
Orphan: First Kill was perhaps the biggest, and most pleasant surprise in the horror genre this year. The prequel to 2009's Orphan, First Kill offers viewers a chance to see where Esther came from, and how she got to the United States. The original Orphan saw a family adopting a...
Collider
'A Friend of The Family' Trailer Shows Jake Lacy as Master Manipulator Robert Berchtold
Peacock has just released a chilling new trailer for Friend of The Family, an upcoming true-crime limited series that takes a dramatic look at one of the most extraordinary instances of fraud, manipulation, and heinous cruelty in American history. The trailer comes ahead of the series premiere on the streamer set for this fall.
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Collider
'SEAL Team' Season 6 Trailer Reveals Release Date and What's Next for the Bravo Team
Paramount+ unveiled today a trailer for the new season of the military drama series SEAL Team. The series was renewed for Season 6 earlier this year, and now the streaming platform underscored that the new tour of Jason Hayes’ (David Boreanaz) Bravo team will be a shorter one: 10 episodes total, which will start rolling out in late September. Like in previous seasons, the series will chronicle the professional and personal lives of elite Navy SEALs, as they engage in some of the most dangerous military missions and try to deal with everyday life when they are not deployed somewhere around the globe.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘Black Bird': The True Story of Serial Killer Larry Hall
Amongst Apple TV’s latest streak of hit drama TV series is the understated but incredible true story of Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) and serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), Black Bird. Owing to its brilliant casting, Mindhunter-like cinematography, and faithful adaptation of James Keene’s own 2010 memoir (In...
Collider
'Stranger Things': What Happened to Eight and Will She Be Back?
The Duffer Brothers sure have set up a bleak scenario for Season 5 of Stranger Things. Set to be the hit sci-fi show’s last hurrah, next season will kick off with the small town of Hawkins taken over by the Upside Down and one of our heroes trapped inside her own mind, if not outright dead. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) seems to be in way over her head and will need more than just a little help from her friends to defeat a villain that is basically her on steroids. As a matter of fact, she could use a hand from some other former captives at the Hawkins Lab. Alas, Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) has made sure that no other telekinetic kid is alive to take him down. Or has he?
Collider
Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
Collider
Why Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Lost a Role in 'Beast'
This weekend, the Idris Elba-starring survival thriller Beast hits theaters nationwide. The man vs. nature flick features Elba as a recently widowed father who has to protect his daughters from a man-eating lion while on vacation in South Africa, and it has just been revealed that Elba's real-life daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned and lost out on the role to play one of her dad's on-screen kids. Apparently, Elba's 20-year-old daughter auditioned for Beast and didn't win the role because she lacked on-screen chemistry with her actual father. Elba explained that his daughter did not take the news well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
The 'Supergirl' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Having first premiered in 2015, Supergirl retold the story of Superman’s cousin. The 12-year-old Kara Zor-El was sent to Earth after the fall of Krypton to protect her cousin, but when her pod accidentally gets knocked off course, she gets stuck in a black hole. By the time she gets to earth, her cousin has grown up, and she must learn to grow up within the Danvers family and as a human. Now, as an adult living in National City, Kara has to figure out how to balance her life as a reporter at Catco and hide her identity as Supergirl.
Collider
Amy Ryan Joins Detective Series 'Sugar' Opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Apple TV+'s upcoming series Sugar has just found a new main cast member in Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan. This news follows the recent announcement that The Sandman actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste had been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the new show. Plot details for Sugar are currently scarce, but the show is being described as a modern detective story set in Los Angeles.
Collider
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’: Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far
When Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be Released?. Where Will You Be Able To Watch National Treasure: Edge of History?. What Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be About?. The epic story of action, adventure, and history that is National Treasure is back, with a new story and a...
Collider
Stephen Lang-Led Horror Movie 'Old Man' Sets Fall Release Date
A patchwork of artists with their hands in horror have come together on a film titled Old Man. This brand-new horror thriller, starring Don't Breathe's Stephen Lang, has been acquired by AMC's RLJE Films, and is set to premiere in October, just in time for Halloween. From Tim Burton's return...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Halloween' Gutter Garb Collection Takes Fans Back to “The Night He Came Home”
Halloween is quickly sneaking up on us. That means it's almost time to watch all our favorite classic horror movies. Nothing starts off the spooky season better than John Carpenter's Halloween and now Gutter Garb has unveiled their new officially licensed Halloween collection that is sure to give fans at least one good scare.
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
'Feud' Season 2 Casts Tom Hollander, Calista Flockhart, and Diane Lane
Casting for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's anthology Feud is ramping up as the creator has found his Truman Capote. According to Variety, Tom Hollander is now set to play the famed author in the new storyline Capote's Women, joining the previously announced Naomi Watts, who will play one of his "swans" Babe Paley, and Chloë Sevigny, who stars as C.Z. Guest. Hollander isn't joining the series alone as both Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane have also boarded the production.
Collider
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Is Crowned Queen of Paramount+ Original Reality Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 just snagged the crown and has become Paramount+'s most-watched original reality series. On the stiletto heels of Paramount+ ordering an eighth season of All Stars, and VH1 renewing RuPaul's Drag Race for a fifteenth season following Season 14's eleven Primetime Emmy nominations, the world of reality drag is a force to be reckoned with.
Collider
‘The English’ Images Spotlight Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in Mythical Western Drama Series
The Amazon Studios and BBC-produced upcoming period drama, The English, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian), will tell the tale of two strangers in middle America coming together to cross the impossible—a terrorizing terrain built on "dreams and blood." Through Prime Video, the award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick's six-episode mythical television series teases the official first look images of the two stars running headfirst into an agonizing situation.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Collider
The 25 Best Back-to-School Movies, From 'Mean Girls' to 'The Breakfast Club'
Cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and the scent of pumpkin spice in the air herald the arrival of fall, which also brings with it the end of summer vacations and the anticipated/dreaded return to school for kids of all ages everywhere. In celebration of (or commiseration for) that fact, we've put together the 25 best back-to-school movies to experience during study hall, in between homework assignments, or just whenever you need a hit of nostalgia.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Brings Us Back to Westeros With Renewed Hope | Review
The climate after Game of Thrones concluded its final season in 2019 was tense, to say the least. After eight years, fans who ardently followed along with the story of the Starks and the Lannisters and the Targaryens were treated to a bloodbath and ultimately an ending that left many longtime fans wondering what had happened to their favorite show. This impact rippled out to impressions of House of the Dragon. Although the creators, the story, and the cast are all different, the lingering bad taste of Game of Thrones' series finale left viewers skeptical.
Comments / 0