North Ridgeville raising fines for drivers who pass stopped school buses

By Jennifer Jordan
 4 days ago

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran says, on several occasions, he’s seen with his own eyes drivers failing to stop for yellow school buses picking up or dropping off students in the city.

“Somebody just left their kid to get out of their car and get onto the bus, and they’re passing the stopped bus that their kid is getting on. It’s a gigantic yellow school bus that has yellow lights and a stop sign that swings out,” Corcoran said.

Monday night, North Ridgeville City Council voted unanimously to stiffen fines for violators.

Driving around a school bus while it’s loading or offloading children will now be raised from a $500 maximum to a new mandatory minimum of $350 to a maximum of $1,000, plus court costs.

During Monday’s meeting, the mayor and council members viewed videos of at least 70 drivers blatantly blowing past school busses.

North Ridgeville Schools added cameras to its buses in 2018, but apparently it wasn’t enough.

With the new school year just days away, here’s a reminder on when to stop for a school bus in Ohio.

On a road with fewer than four lanes, all traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction must stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the bus and remain stopped until the bus moves.

If the bus is stopped on a street with four or more lanes, only traffic proceeding in the same direction as the bus must stop.

Parents are hoping drivers will be more aware or prepared to pay up.

“I mean I hope so,” one woman said. “I mean, if you want to get that fine. I know I don’t have money like that, so I would hope so.”

