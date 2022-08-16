ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

INSIDER: Georgia Bulldogs' Practice Observations

ATHENS - It is go-time for the Georgia Bulldogs . It has been go-time. There are fewer than three weeks until they face off against Oregon. The Dawgs have been dealing with some injuries in fall camp, but they have stayed relatively healthy. Kirby Smart was watching the defense for...
ATHENS, GA
bvmsports.com

Stetson Bennett looking to help Georgia Bulldogs repeat

ATHENS, Ga. (BVM) – University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a journey that would fit any Hollywood script. Born and raised in Blackshear, Georgia, all Bennett ever wanted to do was be the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. This passion saw him walk on to the team, transfer to JUCO Jones College and transfer back into the Georgia program where he sat at the bottom of the depth chart.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Three Georgia Football games you don't want to miss this season

Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs' ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WGAU

Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins

The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson

HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley's effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WGAU

High school football kicks off tonight in Athens

Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year's game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Environmental authorities reviewing Rivian plans

State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
FanSided

