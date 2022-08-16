Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after UGA's 2nd scrimmage
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to work through fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season. That work included another big checkpoint Saturday, when the Bulldogs had their second scrimmage of camp. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media Saturday afternoon shortly after the Bulldogs finished their scrimmage in...
Georgia's Options at Defensive Line Dwindling in 2023, Where to Turn?
Georgia currently has 17 verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting class, with several massive targets having made their decisions in recent weeks along the defensive front class. We preview the names left on the board for you to know. Defensive line verbal commits: Jamaal Jarrett, DL*Seven ...
dawgpost.com
INSIDER: Georgia Bulldogs' Practice Observations
ATHENS - It is go-time for the Georgia Bulldogs . It has been go-time. There are fewer than three weeks until they face off against Oregon. The Dawgs have been dealing with some injuries in fall camp, but they have stayed relatively healthy. Kirby Smart was watching the defense for...
bvmsports.com
Stetson Bennett looking to help Georgia Bulldogs repeat
ATHENS, Ga. (BVM) – University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a journey that would fit any Hollywood script. Born and raised in Blackshear, Georgia, all Bennett ever wanted to do was be the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. This passion saw him walk on to the team, transfer to JUCO Jones College and transfer back into the Georgia program where he sat at the bottom of the depth chart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season
Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
247Sports
Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins
The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
'You loved big' | Brookwood High football mourning loss of assistant coach
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Brookwood High School in Snellville is mourning the loss of an assistant football coach and former player who was remembered in glowing terms by the program and former coaches. It was not publicly disclosed how Isa Washington, the assistant defensive line coach for the Brookwood Broncos,...
accesswdun.com
Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson
HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Marcell Ozuna had ‘red/watery eyes’ as he was pulled over for doing 90 in 35 mph zone
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Norcross police arrested Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on DUI charges. Ozuna was clocked speeding at about 90 mph in a 35 mph zone along Beaver Ruin Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report from the Norcross Police Department. Channel 2′s...
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football team gets police escort after students from opposing school reportedly 'jumped' a player
The Morgan County High School football team had to have a police escort to the interstate after students from the opposing school, Social Circle, reportedly proceeded to “jump” one of their players while the team was loading onto the bus following a game on Friday night. According to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Environmental authorities reviewing Rivian plans
State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
FanSided
276K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0