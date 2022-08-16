Read full article on original website
Bucks County Virtual Senior Services Expo
Bucks County is hosting a Virtual Senior Services Expo on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Speakers include Matt Weintraub, District Attorney; Mary Kate Kobler, Deputy District Attorney; Kathy Bennett, Area Agency on Aging; Michael Bannon, Consumer Protection; Liam Crowley, NOVA; and Brendan Corbalis, SeniorLAW Center. Viewers will hear...
NOVA launches new brand and logo
NOVA, the leading nonprofit organization in Bucks County supporting victims of serious crimes, revealed its new brand and logo at its recent Auction and Gala. The new logo consists of an acronym — NOVA — representing the organization’s former name Network of Victim Assistance in thin black typeface, with the “V” in orange to yellow thin typeface.
Bucks County Fall Job Fair set for Sept. 13
RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, is hosting the Bucks County Fall Job Fair on Sept. 13, at the Barnes & Noble court of the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The career fair features an array of positions in various industries, including healthcare, customer...
Bucks Community College Foundation celebrates 40th anniversary
Aug. 12 marks the Bucks County Community College Foundation’s 40th anniversary. In honor of four decades of raising funds to support students, the foundation is raffling $100 awards to 40 students during the first week of the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 24. All students who are registered for the fall 2022 term will be eligible for the $100 award raffle.
Pollinator Palooza set for Saturday
Heritage Conservancy is hosting Pollinator Palooza on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of its Jackson Pond Nature Preserve, located in Forest Grove. Pollinator Palooza is a family-friendly festival celebrating pollinators and the beautiful transformation of Jackson Pond Nature Preserve into a 4-acre pollinator meadow. The event features games, crafts, art sales, plant giveaways, live music, Kona Ice and food purchases from The Vegan Table.
Suicide prevention candlelight vigil
Lenape Valley Foundation is holding a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the courtyard outside the Bucks County Courthouse, 55 E. Court St. in Doylestown. The event, which is free and open to community members, features speakers from the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Taskforce, NAMI Bucks County and Abbey’s Bakery.
United Way seeks donations for back-to-school drive
United Way of Bucks County is seeking monetary donations for its annual back-to-school drive, Stuff the Bus. The drive, which runs through the end of August, provides local K-12 students in need with essential supplies like sturdy backpacks, binders, pens, pencils and rulers. Cleaning kits containing hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and tissues are also included.
Funding awarded to local Community Learning Centers
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced awards totaling more than $19 million for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Cohort 11 grant. These awards will go to nine school districts, three intermediate units, eight charter schools, two institutions of higher education and 22 community-based organizations. The following are receiving funding...
Traveling quilt exhibit at Pennsbury Manor
Pennsbury Manor is the home of a traveling quilt exhibit, Dreams of Freedom: The Threads That Hold Us Together, honoring the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman. The exhibit, which opened Aug. 6, is a traveling exhibit of quilts and mixed media by artists and crafters from around the country, all celebrating the life and contributions of American hero Tubman. It’s housed at Pennsbury’s Crozier House. Dreams of Freedom was organized by the Sankofa Artisans Guild.
Villa Joseph Marie alumna Jeanne Frawley is fourth president
Jeanne Frawley remembers her years at Villa Joseph Marie High School fondly. Surrounded by other talented, academically-gifted young women, this 1994 alumna felt right at home. Despite thoroughly enjoying her time at Villa Joseph Marie (she even served as the school mascot), Frawley never thought she’d return to those hallways.
Northampton responds to removal of sign in memory of toddler
Robert Pellegrino, manager of Northampton Township, addressed the removal of a sign at Northampton’s Municipal Park. The sign was erected in 2021 at the playground in memory of Christian Tyler Murphy, who loved playing on the swings before passing away at the age of 1. In an official statement,...
Detectives promoted, new Assistant District Attorneys sworn in
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office recently announced new additions and promotions. The two new Assistant District Attorneys were sworn into office, and two county detectives were promoted to Lieutenant during a ceremony before President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. The newest prosecutors, Abigail Cocco and Rebekah Van Der...
Bucks County DA warns of email warrant scam
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam where the offender emails a fake warrant from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. An out-of-state resident recently received an email that includes an...
Council Rock to recognize Eid as school holiday in 2023-24
For the past few months, rising Council Rock South junior Iman Azeez has been on a mission. The Bristol Township school board voted earlier this year to approve the addition of Eid al-Fitr — the large-scale celebration that marks the end of Ramadan — as an official holiday on the school calendar. In an effort to have the Council Rock School District follow suit, Azeez created a petition on Change.org, which garnered over 400 signatures.
Native tree and shrub sale
The Penn State Master Watershed Steward volunteers of Bucks County are now accepting online orders for native trees and shrubs through Wednesday, Aug. 31. The third annual fundraiser offers 28 varieties of native trees and shrubs to order online and pick up at Warwick Memorial Park, Jamison, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the perfect time for planting.
Bucks students to perform ‘Alien8’ at Bucks County Playhouse
Before continuing its mainstage season next weekend with the upbeat production Dames at Sea, Bucks County Playhouse is giving young, local talent the chance to hit the historic stage at 70 S. Main St. in New Hope. From Aug. 4-6, the new contemporary musical Alien8 is being presented by the...
Two Bucks County locals save man from burning vehicle
Michael Walowy, of Southampton, and George Hockins, of Warminster, didn’t expect to earn “hero” status during their drive to the former’s vacation home in Chenango County, New York. But when a horrifying sight unfolded before their eyes, they knew they had no choice but to step...
Northampton celebrates groundbreaking of fire stations
Northampton Township and Northampton Township Fire Department hosted groundbreaking ceremonies at Station 3 and Station 73 on the evening of July 25 to commemorate the construction of two new fire stations. The new stations are being constructed to meet the highest standard of safety for the first responders and provide...
SCORE Bucks County offering webinars in August
SCORE Bucks County, which offers mentoring and workshops to small business owners and entrepreneurs, is offering two free webinars in August. “What’s Your Digital Marketing Success Plan?” takes place Aug. 9. Led by Donna Botti, owner of Delos Incorporated, the session helps attendees define a successful digital marketing plan. Botti will discuss: how to get the message right; how to own your presence; how to build one strategy; and how to integrate everything into one cohesive strategy.
Southampton concert set for Aug. 7
The Southampton Chamber Music Society is presenting a concert on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. at the North & Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Road, Churchville. Doris Dungan, flute, James Day, viola, and Cheryl Dungan Cunningham, harp, will perform works by W. A. Mozart, Erkki Melartin, Mel Bonis, Dan Locklair, Gabriel Faure and Jacques Ibert.
