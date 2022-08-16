Pennsbury Manor is the home of a traveling quilt exhibit, Dreams of Freedom: The Threads That Hold Us Together, honoring the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman. The exhibit, which opened Aug. 6, is a traveling exhibit of quilts and mixed media by artists and crafters from around the country, all celebrating the life and contributions of American hero Tubman. It’s housed at Pennsbury’s Crozier House. Dreams of Freedom was organized by the Sankofa Artisans Guild.

MORRISVILLE, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO