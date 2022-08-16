ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bucks County Virtual Senior Services Expo

Bucks County is hosting a Virtual Senior Services Expo on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Speakers include Matt Weintraub, District Attorney; Mary Kate Kobler, Deputy District Attorney; Kathy Bennett, Area Agency on Aging; Michael Bannon, Consumer Protection; Liam Crowley, NOVA; and Brendan Corbalis, SeniorLAW Center. Viewers will hear...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

NOVA launches new brand and logo

NOVA, the leading nonprofit organization in Bucks County supporting victims of serious crimes, revealed its new brand and logo at its recent Auction and Gala. The new logo consists of an acronym — NOVA — representing the organization’s former name Network of Victim Assistance in thin black typeface, with the “V” in orange to yellow thin typeface.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Bucks County Fall Job Fair set for Sept. 13

RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, is hosting the Bucks County Fall Job Fair on Sept. 13, at the Barnes & Noble court of the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The career fair features an array of positions in various industries, including healthcare, customer...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Pollinator Palooza set for Saturday

Heritage Conservancy is hosting Pollinator Palooza on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of its Jackson Pond Nature Preserve, located in Forest Grove. Pollinator Palooza is a family-friendly festival celebrating pollinators and the beautiful transformation of Jackson Pond Nature Preserve into a 4-acre pollinator meadow. The event features games, crafts, art sales, plant giveaways, live music, Kona Ice and food purchases from The Vegan Table.
FOREST GROVE, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Suicide prevention candlelight vigil

Lenape Valley Foundation is holding a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the courtyard outside the Bucks County Courthouse, 55 E. Court St. in Doylestown. The event, which is free and open to community members, features speakers from the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Taskforce, NAMI Bucks County and Abbey’s Bakery.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

United Way seeks donations for back-to-school drive

United Way of Bucks County is seeking monetary donations for its annual back-to-school drive, Stuff the Bus. The drive, which runs through the end of August, provides local K-12 students in need with essential supplies like sturdy backpacks, binders, pens, pencils and rulers. Cleaning kits containing hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and tissues are also included.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Funding awarded to local Community Learning Centers

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced awards totaling more than $19 million for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Cohort 11 grant. These awards will go to nine school districts, three intermediate units, eight charter schools, two institutions of higher education and 22 community-based organizations. The following are receiving funding...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Traveling quilt exhibit at Pennsbury Manor

Pennsbury Manor is the home of a traveling quilt exhibit, Dreams of Freedom: The Threads That Hold Us Together, honoring the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman. The exhibit, which opened Aug. 6, is a traveling exhibit of quilts and mixed media by artists and crafters from around the country, all celebrating the life and contributions of American hero Tubman. It’s housed at Pennsbury’s Crozier House. Dreams of Freedom was organized by the Sankofa Artisans Guild.
MORRISVILLE, PA
Hampton Times

Villa Joseph Marie alumna Jeanne Frawley is fourth president

Jeanne Frawley remembers her years at Villa Joseph Marie High School fondly. Surrounded by other talented, academically-gifted young women, this 1994 alumna felt right at home. Despite thoroughly enjoying her time at Villa Joseph Marie (she even served as the school mascot), Frawley never thought she’d return to those hallways.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Council Rock to recognize Eid as school holiday in 2023-24

For the past few months, rising Council Rock South junior Iman Azeez has been on a mission. The Bristol Township school board voted earlier this year to approve the addition of Eid al-Fitr — the large-scale celebration that marks the end of Ramadan — as an official holiday on the school calendar. In an effort to have the Council Rock School District follow suit, Azeez created a petition on Change.org, which garnered over 400 signatures.
BRISTOL, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Native tree and shrub sale

The Penn State Master Watershed Steward volunteers of Bucks County are now accepting online orders for native trees and shrubs through Wednesday, Aug. 31. The third annual fundraiser offers 28 varieties of native trees and shrubs to order online and pick up at Warwick Memorial Park, Jamison, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the perfect time for planting.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Northampton celebrates groundbreaking of fire stations

Northampton Township and Northampton Township Fire Department hosted groundbreaking ceremonies at Station 3 and Station 73 on the evening of July 25 to commemorate the construction of two new fire stations. The new stations are being constructed to meet the highest standard of safety for the first responders and provide...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Bensalem Times

SCORE Bucks County offering webinars in August

SCORE Bucks County, which offers mentoring and workshops to small business owners and entrepreneurs, is offering two free webinars in August. “What’s Your Digital Marketing Success Plan?” takes place Aug. 9. Led by Donna Botti, owner of Delos Incorporated, the session helps attendees define a successful digital marketing plan. Botti will discuss: how to get the message right; how to own your presence; how to build one strategy; and how to integrate everything into one cohesive strategy.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Southampton concert set for Aug. 7

The Southampton Chamber Music Society is presenting a concert on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. at the North & Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Road, Churchville. Doris Dungan, flute, James Day, viola, and Cheryl Dungan Cunningham, harp, will perform works by W. A. Mozart, Erkki Melartin, Mel Bonis, Dan Locklair, Gabriel Faure and Jacques Ibert.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
