Florida State

More than 200 animals seized from wildlife facility, owner accused of multiple violations

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — More than 200 animals were seized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) from a wildlife facility after the property owner allegedly committed more than 160 wildlife violations in February.

According to FWC, on August 1, animals including venomous reptiles, crocodiles, alligators, porcupine, kinkajous, ring-tailed lemurs, various species of birds, numerous species of tortoise and others were recovered from the Bad Attitude Everglades Exotics property located at 18450 Nalle Road.

The owner identified as Carl Laquidara, possessed permits for venemous reptiles, an alligator farm permit, permits for public sale of class-tiered wildlife and a conditional species permit, FWC officials said.

According to FWC, in February officials investigated more than 160 wildlife violations by Laquidara that included source of acquisition documentation violations, caging security violations, humane husbandry violations, cage size violations and sanitation violations.

Additional charges for Laquidara are pending and FWC has issued a notice to revoke his permits, officials said.

According to FWC, the seized animals have been taken to properly licensed wildlife facilities.

Count on NBC 2 to provide updates as this story develops.

NBC2 Fort Myers

