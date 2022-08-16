ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
Oldham County, KY
Accidents
Oldham County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Oldham County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
JC Post

Kansas family in fatal DUI accident is home from Kentucky

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After weeks in the hospital, Amy and Ava Jones returned home late Thursday night from Louisville, Kentucky. On July 5, Amy and Ava, along with Trey and Creek Jones, were the victims of an accident in Louisville, Kentucky where they were struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Ind. The Jones family were pedestrians.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divers#Diving#Accident#Thunder Over Louisville#Prospect Yacht Club
Wave 3

Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHAS11

Police chase ends in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit ended in downtown Louisville, Thursday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject during the pursuit. The officers boxed-in the subject with their vehicles. While attempting to flee in their vehicle, the subject hit at least...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Safety for teenage drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents who have a teen driver, or will soon have one, may already worried about their time on the road, and for good reason. Besides concerns about safety, adding teen drivers to an insurance plan may cost you. Find out more on driving safety tips and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 70-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident near Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville man is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle just outside Middletown. Louisville Metro Police said Thursday, Aug. 18, 8th Division officers and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a collision at S. Beckley Station Road. According to LMPD, around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday night released the identity of the man killed as 70-year-old Daniel Whitney. LMPD officers and EMS were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy