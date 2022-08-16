Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
Wave 3
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center. Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved the body of an adult female from...
wdrb.com
Concrete plant mixing concerns from residents of east Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A concrete plant is mixing up concerns from hundreds of residents in east Louisville. Neighbors of the Lake Forest neighborhood are upset about a perceived lack of notice, the location of the plant and how it will impact their kids. Work is already underway at the...
Kansas family in fatal DUI accident is home from Kentucky
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After weeks in the hospital, Amy and Ava Jones returned home late Thursday night from Louisville, Kentucky. On July 5, Amy and Ava, along with Trey and Creek Jones, were the victims of an accident in Louisville, Kentucky where they were struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Ind. The Jones family were pedestrians.
WLKY.com
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire District sending equipment to help Eastern Ky. flood efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire District is stepping up to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. On Thursday, the fire department said it has donated a surplus pumper fire truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department. The Breathitt County Fire Department was devastated by the recent flooding, where...
Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here. Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults. Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your...
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
Wave 3
Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police found...
Police chase ends in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit ended in downtown Louisville, Thursday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject during the pursuit. The officers boxed-in the subject with their vehicles. While attempting to flee in their vehicle, the subject hit at least...
Wave 3
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Safety for teenage drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents who have a teen driver, or will soon have one, may already worried about their time on the road, and for good reason. Besides concerns about safety, adding teen drivers to an insurance plan may cost you. Find out more on driving safety tips and...
LMPD: 70-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident near Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville man is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle just outside Middletown. Louisville Metro Police said Thursday, Aug. 18, 8th Division officers and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a collision at S. Beckley Station Road. According to LMPD, around...
WLKY.com
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
Wave 3
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday night released the identity of the man killed as 70-year-old Daniel Whitney. LMPD officers and EMS were...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
