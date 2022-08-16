Read full article on original website
Costco Fans Are Running To Grab These Biscoff Cookies
Ever since Delta started serving Lotus Biscoff cookies on flights in the 1980s (via the Delta Flight Museum), a flight without the crunchy cookie bursting with warm spices may feel incomplete for passengers. Instead of judging the quality of a flight based on turbulence, they might remember it as good or bad based on whether they got to eat cookies. In fact, when United Airlines announced that it was replacing the speculoos flavored cookie with Oreos, Eater contributor Lesley Suter wrote a strongly worded article about how the airline just lost a customer. "In case United's second-to-last rating among domestic airlines wasn't reason enough to fly with someone else, this move has sealed the deal for me," said Suter.
Reddit Is Cracking Up Over An Aldi Pizza Mistake
All in all, Aldi is a pretty popular grocery chain. Some of the Aldi products in the fan hall of fame include Benton's cookies, Friendly Farms almond milk, and Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning. However, while some food products rise and fall in popularity, others maintain fairly consistent popularity over the years. You know, like Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake pizzas.
Dutch Bros' Summer Menu Just Got An Unexpected New Drink
Restaurant Business reported that brands keep making our favorite fall flavors available sooner and sooner — so much so it seems easy to forget we're still in the midst of summer. Aside from the article noting that 7-Eleven blasted open pumpkin season with its August 5 release of fall-themed coffees, several other companies have launched fall-influenced treats this month. But while Cracker Barrel has been busy announcing its fall desserts and Halo Top has been preoccupied with its returning fall ice cream flavor, Dutch Bros has been taking a stand.
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
Burger King Just Upgraded A Popular Meal Deal
It seems that no company is immune from inflation, even major fast food chains. Fans of the $5 Your Way Deal at Burger King are likely to be miffed at first, as Brand Eating reports that as of August 18, the value option will now be known as the $6 Your Way Deal. That's right, the cost of this combo has gone up an entire dollar, seemingly overnight. However, Burger King is trying to turn lemons into lemonade by significantly upgrading the available options within the meal.
Honey Mustard Ham Steak Recipe
Ham and mustard is a classic flavor pairing, and honey-glazed hams have long been popular. Cooking an entire ham makes a whole lot of meat if you're not feeding a crowd, though, and it also can heat up the house for hours. Not such a bad thing in winter, maybe, but if you want a light summertime meal, then ham steaks are just the ticket. These take just a few minutes to cook in a pan, or you could also cook them on an outdoor grill if you're into barbecuing.
Why A GBBO Favorite Wanted To Bake Fans 'Confession Cakes'
On August 3, Crystelle Pereira, a finalist from "The Great British Bake Off" Season 12, took on a baking challenge of a different kind. The baker partnered with Dark Maltesers, a chocolate malt candy popular in the U.K., for a pop-up at Hummingbird Bakery in South Kensington, London. At the pop-up, Pereira presented customers with free — that's right, free — "confession cakes."
Easy Derby Pie Recipe
What better way to end the evening than with a sweet pie that's great for a crowd? As most of us know, pie comes in all different flavors, and with a lot of pie recipes, they contain a sweet fruit filling. This derby pie is slightly outside of the box when it comes to traditional pies; instead of fruit, it's filled with a tasty batter that comes complete with semisweet chocolate chips and walnuts, adding just the right amount of crunch. If you haven't heard of derby pie, recipe developer Molly Pisula explains it the best. "Derby Pie is a type of pie invented in Kentucky in the 1950s that features chocolate chips and walnuts in a pastry pie shell," she explains.
The Untold Truth Of Dick's Last Resort
Dick's Last Resort is truly one of a kind, with an edgy concept that seems outrageously counterintuitive. The servers at this restaurant make it their mission to disrespect and degrade diners in all kinds of imaginative ways, purely for the sake of comedy. Indeed, Dick's Last Resort feels like a parallel universe where everything we understand about ethics and civilized behavior is turned upside down. Any expectation of good manners and social niceties is replaced with a joyous embrace of everyone's worst nightmare: public humiliation. It's all in good fun, though — and the experience can even be cathartic, serving as a reminder to laugh a little more and not to take oneself too seriously.
The Key Ingredient That Fuels Ree Drummond's Family Dinners
If you're a regular in the kitchen, whipping up quick family favorites every night, there's a strong chance you're familiar with Ree Drummond. Not only has the popular chef written countless accessible cookbooks, but she's also hosted cozy at-home Food Network cooking show "The Pioneer Woman" since 2011 (via IMDb).
How Duff Goldman Gets His Pie Crumbles Just Right
Duff Goldman knows a lot about cakes. The "Ace of Cakes" host has practically built his entire reputation on his sweet and imaginative creations. Ask Goldman what celeb cake he is most proud of and you will quickly learn it was inspired by a "Star Wars" character, although we think his Harry Potter-themed cake, which had over 120 LED lights and a smoke machine, is a close runner-up. But cakes aren't the only dessert he has a penchant for. When the holidays roll around, the celebrity baker may just give you a lesson on the virtues of the sour cream Dutch cranberry pie from Hoosier Mama Pie Co. in Chicago, Illinois, which he considers one of his favorite Thanksgiving desserts (via Instagram).
Giada De Laurentiis' Aperol Spritz Is Giving Instagram Serious Summer Vibes
If people are calling summer 2022 the "Summer of Spritz" (and we think they should), calling in Giada De Laurentiis as a consultant would be step number one in the right direction. De Laurentiis is as Italian(-American) as they come; her Italian-inspired culinary empire — like Rome itself — was not built in a day, but rather over years of TikTok pasta challenges, television programs, trial-and-error in the finicky restaurant biz, and too many popular pasta recipes to count.
What's Really In Dollar Tree's Vanilla Extract?
Despite recent social media backlash for upping their prices to $1.25 after a 35-year reign as one of the only true dollar stores (per CNN), Dollar Tree is still a premiere destination for discounted goods. Offering everything from best-selling novels and cat toys to candles and shampoo, Dollar Tree is a frugal oasis with a buffet of miscellaneous merchandise for deal finders and couponers.
How Karens Are Changing Customer Service At Dunkin'
It's the early morning, and you've decided that what you need before you start another day of work is a donut and a coffee from Dunkin'. You pull up to the drive-thru, only to discover that there's a line of cars ahead of you. So much for grabbing a quick pick-me-up, right? As you sit there in your car, you can't help but wonder what is taking so long. What could possibly be going on this early in the morning to hold everyone up? Little do you or the other drivers know, a combative customer has chosen this fine morning to get into a screaming match with the employee in the drive-thru.
The Burger Challenge That Might Leave You Gasping For Breath
You've probably seen food challenges in restaurants before. These challenges usually consist of being able to eat an absurdly large amount of food within a given time limit in exchange for a free meal and either a t-shirt or your photo hung on the wall. It's something you would never do unless you were very hungry and very bold. But some truly impressive challenges must be seen to be believed, alongside the idea that someone could rise to the challenge and win.
The New Taco Bell Addition That's Basically Another Pizza
When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza rose from the ashes in May of 2022 (two years after the brand announced the item's permanent demise), fans were elated. So elated, in fact, that they wiped out the coveted menu item's entire supply in less than three weeks. While the chain would normally just order more ingredients to suit customers' insatiable demand for crispy flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, and pizza fixings, there was a larger issue at hand: a backed-up supply chain holding the dish's primary components hostage.
Why You Should Make Granola In Your Air Fryer
Eating a healthy batch of granola in the morning is a quick and easy way to give your body a boost of protein and fiber to start your day. Perfect for snacks, yogurt toppings, and a trail staple for avid hikers, granola can be prepared and mixed in tons of delicious ways. But if you're buying store-bought granola, it tends to be loaded with sugar and other additives.
What Happened To P-Nuff Crunch After Shark Tank?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Never in the history of humanity has there been a better time to be a gluten-free vegan. Currently, there's a huge variety of foods that are both kind to animals at every phase of creation that also don't contain gluten. Even better, those foods are not only edible, but most are delicious. Gone are the days when eating vegan or gluten-free meant bland meals that often looked even worse than they tasted. With the creation of foods like P-nuff Crunch, there's almost no food choice that doesn't have a healthy alternative that is also good for non-standard diets to consume.
Classic Coronation Chicken Recipe
Believe it or not, we can thank Queen Elizabeth II for coronation chicken. If you don't know the back story behind this dish, it's a pretty good one. According to Cordon Bleu, students at the school whipped this dish up for the queen at a luncheon in 1953. Initially, it was named "Poulet Reine Elizabeth," though now, people simply refer to it as "coronation chicken." Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating came up with her own spin on the classic recipe, and in case you're not familiar with the dish, she gives us a quick rundown: "Coronation chicken is a classic British dish that was first developed in 1953 to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II," Brookes explains. "It's a cold dish featuring chicken in a sweet and creamy mildy spiced sauce."
Fast Mexican Black Beans Recipe
Whether you're looking for a full meal or side dish, beans — any type of beans – are always the answer. The tasty morsels are protein-packed and ready to take on just about any flavor profile. They're most delicious, of course, when you take a savory approach, and even better when you throw in a little spice. That's exactly the approach that recipe developer Catherine Brookes took with her quick Mexican-style black beans recipe. She describes the end result as being "smoky and spicy with a hint of garlic and tomato."
