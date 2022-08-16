Read full article on original website
Olive Branch High School combined class reunion set
Graduates of Olive Branch High School from 1945-1975 are invited to a combined class reunion, set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Olive Branch Middle School, which at one time was the high school. The middle school address is 6530 Blocker Street in Olive Branch. According to organizers, the event will...
Primary Stroke Center Certification for Baptist-DeSoto
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven has announced it has received another recognition, this time as a stroke center. The hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Stroke Center Certification. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment...
Assessment scores return to near pre-pandemic levels
Mississippi education officials this week seemed pleased that the latest results from last spring’s Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, or MAAP, tests showed student scores moving back to achieving at pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the results this week and it said overall 74.4 percent...
Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure
Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
Tyson donates to food pantries
Tyson Foods Thursday morning donated a truckload of poultry protein to products and about 160,000 meals for the Mid-South Food Bank to help alleviate hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was on hand at the GW Henderson Recreation Center in Tunica to help participate at the site as...
Officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake
Few details were immediately available but there has been confirmation of an officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake near the post office on Goodman Road Wednesday night. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Thursday morning confirmed that the incident took place about 10:30 p.m. when a deputy reportedly shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop.
Suspected human trafficker shot at Olive Branch car wash
A suspect in a sting operation to get a human trafficker off the streets was shot by a DeSoto County deputy at an Olive Branch car wash Thursday afternoon. It was the second officer-involved shooting incident in a 24-hour period after Wednesday night’s attempted traffic stop near the Horn Lake Post Office.
Olive Branch set to approve city budget
Olive Branch aldermen Tuesday night held a public hearing on the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget and moved to set a vote on the budget at the first board meeting in September, ahead of a state-mandated Oct. 1 deadline for municipal budgets to be set. There was no...
Police seek person in ‘shots fired’ incident
Olive Branch police are continuing an investigation into an early Friday morning shots fired call in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Police were called to an address in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive about 4:55 a.m. Friday morning and learned that subjects had left the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle.
Clarksdale woman charged with defrauding RAMP rent assistance money
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a judgment has been entered against a Clarksdale resident in connection with a scheme to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds distributed by the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
State, attorney general successful again in abortion challenge
Photo: Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at Wednesday’s Southaven Chamber of Commerce quarterly luncheon at the Landers Center. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch keeps busy with her work as the state’s chief law enforcement officer and this past week has been no exception.
Online land auction sale date announced
August 19, 2022 Bob Bakken 0 Comments auction, desoto county, , land. DeSoto County Tax Collector Joey Treadway has announced an online public auction will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 for lands where taxes have remained unpaid. In making the announcement, Treadway said the taxes are delinquent for 2021...
Thursday sports highlights
Lake Cormorant 3, DeSoto Central 2 (17-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13) Box score. Center Hill 3, Oxford Lafayette 2 (25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 10-25, 15-13) Northpoint Christian 3, Hutchison 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-17) Quinn Thurman had 17 kills and 2 aces. Hassie Clare Thurman had 6 kills. Isis Reid had 6...
