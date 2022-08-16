Read full article on original website
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Romeo Doubs is going to be a problem for Packers opponents
After the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, analysts wondered just who Aaron Rodgers would be targeting in the passing game. As training camp wears on, it seems Green Bay has one of the answers to that question: Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Doubs continued...
2022 NFL Odds: Green Bay Packers over/under win total prediction
The Green Bay Packers will look to finally get over the hump and make some noise in the playoffs after another disappointment. It is time to look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Packers’ over/under win total. The Packers won 13 games for...
Green Bay Packers schedule: Jordan Love gets another shot in the preseason finale vs Chiefs
Green Bay Packers schedule: Preseason Week 3 The Green Bay Packers schedule wraps up with a preseason game against the
Aaron Rodgers Criticizes Green Bay Packers WRs
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Quarterback, is no happy camper as he criticizes the young Packers receivers group for dropping passes. Rodgers expects a lot out of his wide receivers and when they fail to meet those expectations, he is not shy about telling them. He even went as far as saying to the receivers group, “you keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there”, along with some other criticisms. After these statements, Rodgers met with the group directly.
Bucs aren't sure when Tom Brady will return to the team
BOSTON -- Tom Brady's sabbatical from the Buccaneers took an interesting turn on Thursday. The Bucs aren't really sure when the quarterback will return to the team.Brady left Tampa Bay to tend to a personal matter last week, and was expected to be back following the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20. On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said there is no firm date for Brady's return, and they'll revisit the matter following Saturday's game."We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now," Bowles said Thursday. "We're trying to practice against Tennessee...
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Following Punishment Announcement
This Thursday morning, an official Deshaun Watson punishment was announced. The Browns quarterback is facing an 11-game suspension and will have to pay a $5 million fine to charity. Just moments ago, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam responded to the NFL and NFLPA's punishment decision on Watson. He fully supports his...
Despite drops, Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs dazzles again
Two preseason games, two touchdowns for Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs, who is going through some ups and downs in terms of catching the football consistently but continues to produce the splash plays that have made him a training camp standout in Green Bay. Here’s what is becoming...
Miami Dolphins without several for Raiders game but not Hill
The Miami Dolphins just released their list of players who are not likely to play tonight, or in other words, out, for their preseason home opener. Tonight the Dolphins will take on the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill both are expected to see some plays but how many is a question we can’t answer until they take the field.
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns should do the opposite of whatever Michael Lombardi suggests
The Cleveland Browns should ignore Michael Lombardi. Always. For those who don’t know Michael Lombardi, no, he’s not related to Vince Lombardi, he just gets to sully his name by being bad at his job. He’s a former GM for the Browns in 2013 and spent years with the team in the 90s. He’s also a former NFL Network analyst.
