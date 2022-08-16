ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Cleveland, WI
State
Arizona State
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Criticizes Green Bay Packers WRs

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Quarterback, is no happy camper as he criticizes the young Packers receivers group for dropping passes. Rodgers expects a lot out of his wide receivers and when they fail to meet those expectations, he is not shy about telling them. He even went as far as saying to the receivers group, “you keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there”, along with some other criticisms. After these statements, Rodgers met with the group directly.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Boston

Bucs aren't sure when Tom Brady will return to the team

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's sabbatical from the Buccaneers took an interesting turn on Thursday. The Bucs aren't really sure when the quarterback will return to the team.Brady left Tampa Bay to tend to a personal matter last week, and was expected to be back following the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20. On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said there is no firm date for Brady's return, and they'll revisit the matter following Saturday's game."We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now," Bowles said Thursday. "We're trying to practice against Tennessee...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nic Cage
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Miami Dolphins without several for Raiders game but not Hill

The Miami Dolphins just released their list of players who are not likely to play tonight, or in other words, out, for their preseason home opener. Tonight the Dolphins will take on the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill both are expected to see some plays but how many is a question we can’t answer until they take the field.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy