Free back-to-school event prepares families for new school year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday Celebrating Families Back-To-School Fair was back in action at St. Joseph Cathedral School in Sioux Falls. The event featured giveaways for several needed back-to-school items such as socks, underwear, bike helmets, and much more. Prairie View Prevention Services Executive Director Darcy Jensen has...
English classes helping employees move up in their careers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like many businesses in the area, Showplace Cabinetry has seen it’s number of Spanish speaking only employees grow over the years. But a new program at the company is helping bridge the language gap between those employees and everyone else. Maria Puente...
Increased importance for STI screening before returning to college
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drastic increase in the number of sexually transmitted infections has healthcare officials sounding the alarm, encouraging students to take extra precautions. “Sexually transmitted infections are more common than many realize. 1 in 5 individuals have an S.T.I. and over half of our...
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
Couple launches high-tech vending machine company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is starting a vending machine company focused on local, high-tech machines. The company 605 Snacks owned by Austin Klueber and his wife Megan, can serve high-quality snacks and meals with their high-tech vending machines. The machines have a UV system that kills bacteria and a laser system “that guarantees you don’t get things stuck in the machine,” Klueber said.
New Sanford class aims to educate parents alongside young children
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has teamed up with Sanford Fit to offer a free “Make and Take It Class” for parents and their young children. The Child Services Center aims to help teach parents about a variety of topics while their children enjoy doing a craft alongside them.
Renner Days raises money for City’s fire department
RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Renner Days has been the town’s annual event since it began over 15 years ago. It started thanks to the Renner Volunteer Firefighters such as Assistant Fire Chief Mike Schmitz and organizers say it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the whole community though.
OYO: Griddle and Infrared Grills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about alternatives to your typical convection grills. Doug says you can use a griddle to do some grilling. It will still use propane like a normal convection grill, just a little less propane. Just pour some oil on the griddle before you start and keep an eye on your food since it will cook a little faster.
Researcher says Knife River’s parent company fined nearly $3.4 million since 2000 for OSHA, environment violations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you were at the Sioux Empire Fair last week, you probably noticed the large Quarry next to the fairgrounds or maybe had a bird’s eye view from the Ferris wheel. Ownership of the Quarry changed when Knife river purchased it in 2018 and changed the company name earlier this year. After receiving a tip, we looked into the history of knife river and parent company MDU resources. A Knife River representative says the company has implemented changes to improve its standing in the future.
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by Bancorp is coming to Sioux Falls. 4th ranked Beavers look to avenge home loss last year against Tigers. Dakota News Now Sports Puppy Pick-Week 0. Updated: 16 hours ago. For...
Fridays on the Plaza featuring Don McKenna - Eclectic Americana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s featured musical guest for Fridays on the Plaza was Don McKenna - Eclectic Americana. You can also find them on Facebook.
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: A large investigation outside of Sioux Falls Thursday was triggered after the bodies of two men were found dead, authorities said. Read the full story here. Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News...
Police: Attempt to exchange goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a person attempted to sell a phone and the potential buyer stole it. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the person who wanted to sell the phone found the potential buyer on Facebook. The two people agreed to meet at a gas station around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, when the potential buyer grabbed the phone, ran, and jumped into a car. The victim apparently saw a gun in the suspect’s car before it drove off.
UPDATE: One dead in east Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:15 p.m. - Sioux Falls Police have confirmed that one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting in Sioux Falls. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street, according to Lt. Nick Butler of the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Someone You Should Know: A lifetime in the martial arts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Larry Hoover got his start in the martial arts in 1972. “My mom tricked me. She said she was doing martial arts classes with our neighbor, and i was 11 at the time, so I thought okay. Then this instructor comes to our house, to give my mom a uniform. And it doesn’t fit my mom at all, but it happens to fit me perfectly. Next thing I knew, the instructor was showing me how to do a punch. We put the uniform on over my cloths, and it was just hook, line, and sinker,” said Larry.
Names released in fatal crash northeast of Farmer
FARMER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a Salem, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
Results of Sioux Falls SWAT Team Involved Shooting investigation released
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the officer-involved shooting of Glenn Nisich of Sioux Falls, 57, by a Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member on July 3, 2022, in Sioux Falls.
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are asking for assistance from the public after two people were found dead near an RV outside Sioux Falls. The bodies of the victims were found late Thursday morning in an area called Buffalo Ridge near the intersection of I-90 and South Dakota Highway 38 between Sioux Falls and Hartford, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday Forecast
FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Season Premiere (8-19-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The burgers and brats are on the grills, the pads are popping, and towns across South Dakota are shutting down to spend a Friday night under the lights. Football Friday is back!. The South Dakota prep football season got underway on Friday night...
