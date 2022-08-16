Read full article on original website
Hutchinson celebrates 150 years with block party
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson celebrated its 150th year as an incorporated city with a block party on Thursday, Aug. 18. The mile-long block party was on Main St and spanned from Avenue C to 9th Ave. Local organizations and businesses organized plenty of free and fun activities for residents. One event […]
Community effort to help Wichita police officer fighting cancer
A Wichita police officer featured in several KSN News stories is battling cancer. His fellow officers are trying to raise money to help him and his family.
Child drowns in backyard poll in east Wichita
Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 3 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
150th event with great attendance Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."
Farm Show ready for transition from Great Bend to Hutchinson
For more than a decade, the Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo called Great Bend its home. Now called the Kansas Ag Expo, one of the Midwest's premiere agricultural and ranching shows moves to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson for 2023. "Everything was good at Great Bend and...
Wichita Black community presses school board member to back change in how members are elected
When the Wichita USD 259 Board of Education meets again on Aug. 22, it will vote on whether to put before voters a change in the way its board members are elected. At issue is whether voters should be able to elect their own district representative – or allow all voters in the city to vote on all representatives, as is currently done.
Sterling College Welcomes New Faculty
STERLING, Kan. – Sterling College welcomed eight new faculty members to campus for the fall semester. Classes began on Wednesday, August 17th. “We are proud to welcome these full-time faculty and clinical instructors to the Sterling College family, and we are looking forward to how these individuals will engage and interact with the students we are here to serve,” said Dr. Ken Brown, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College.
Hutchinson celebrating 150 years by bringing back mile-long party
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Many years ago, Hutchinson had the annual Pow Wow celebration. The celebration was so popular that more than 125,000 people would come celebrate. It included a mile-long meal and party. That tradition is back Thursday evening with the city's sesquicentennial celebration. Thursday evening, Hutchinson will relive...
Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish
WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
Evergy, City of Wichita hold meeting to discuss installing huge steel power poles in Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy is upgrading a transmission line in north Wichita, and to do so, the company will have to install some steel power poles. Westar Energy, which merged with another company to form Evergy, installed those poles near 9th and Green a few years ago in Wichita, leaving some neighbors furious. The City of Wichita and Evergy hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss this new project with neighbors in hopes of preventing future problems.
Wichita Public Schools hiring for guest staff positions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Public Schools is holding a hiring fair for substitute and guest positions later this month to help fill holes in its staff. The school district started school earlier this week. Chief Human Resources Officers Sean Hudspeth said full-time teacher staffing is about normal for this time of year, but he needs to hire more support staff.
Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Nickerson High School basketball star and her mother, who were both injured in a deadly crash in Louisville, Ky. have returned home. Family members confirm Ava and Amy Jones returned to Nickerson Thursday night around 10 p.m. “Amy is exhausted and Ava is excited to...
Reno County Commission to Consider Consent Agreement for Rural Water District 101
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A consent agreement between Reno County Rural Water District 101, which serves the Yoder area, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment over nitrate issues in the district will be considered by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday. The County Commission serves as the governing body for the water district.
Value Them Both recount finished, canvass to be held Saturday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Board of County Canvassers will conduct the Recount Canvass for the “Value Them Both” amendment on Saturday at 8 a.m. Sedgwick County began a partial hand recount, along with eight other counties this week, after two anti-abortion advocates provided credit cards to pay for the nearly $120,000 cost […]
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes be the worst day of someone’s life. He’s looking to turn an ambulance into a Chaplain Response Vehicle. “Serve the community, serve first responders, just serve people in...
Karen Diane Fay
Karen Diane Fay, 82, of Inman, Kansas, passed away at 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. Karen was born in Salina, Kansas on September 17, 1939, a daughter of Evelyn (Hepner) Wamser and David Porter. Karen attended rural country grade school, Riley, Kansas and...
For Space Exploration Fans, Galaxy Forum August 27th at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Come listen to Kansas experts (one of whom is a NASA propulsion engineer) at the 2022 Galaxy Forum at the Cosmosphere on August 27. Topics include:. Voyagers 1 & 2–45 years old, now over 12 billion miles into interstellar space and still sending data. DART–NASA’s...
Ad Astra Radio Football Preview: Kingman County
2021: 9-1 Postseason: Beat Cheylin 44-15; beat Northern Valley 57-22; lost to Natoma 60-12. Best postseason finish: State runner-up 1975, 2021. Top returning players: Lane Halderson, sr.; /Trey DeWeese Sr.; /Luke McGuire, Jr.;Jack Ruckle, Jr.; /Dagim Reed, So. Key game: Sept. 9 vs. Natoma. How about a rematch of last...
Galen R. Wiens
Galen R. Wiens, 87, passed away August 11, 2022, in Higginsville, MO. He was born January 8, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Cornelius and Lucille Penner Wiens. He served 20 years in the United States Navy. He then served as a police office in Inman and was Chief of Police in Galva. He was a member of the Inman Mennonite Church.
Chase ends with crash in west Wichita
An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
