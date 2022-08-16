Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first base and Willi Castro was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 243 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a...
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Aristides Aquino sitting for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will move to the bench on Friday with TJ Friedl starting in left field. Friedl will bat seventh versus right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Friedl for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Brad Miller handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday night
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Miller will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Mark Mathias was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Miller to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Donovan Solano batting fifth for Reds on Saturday evening
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Solano will take over the Reds' designated hitting spot after Nick Senzel was positioned in center field and Albert Almora Jr. was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Tyler Beede, our models project Solano...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle leading off in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wendle will operate third base after Jon Berti was shifted to second and Charles Leblanc was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dustin May, our models project Wendle to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger in center field for Los Angeles on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Bellinger will take over in center field after Trayce Thompson was moved to left and Chris Taylor was given the night off. In a matchup versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Bellinger...
numberfire.com
Lane Thomas not in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is being replaced in right field by Joey Meneses versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 371 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .234 batting average with a .675 OPS, 11 home...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting second on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will start at shortstop on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. Joey Wendle returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting Saturday for Philadelphia in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Stott is being replaced at shortstop by Edmundo Sosa versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 318 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .221...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Luke Voit in Padres' lineup Saturday night
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Voit is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Voit for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
JJ Bleday sitting for Miami on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleday will move to the bench on Friday with Jerar Encarnacion starting in left field. Encarnacion will bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Encarnacion 5.0...
Comments / 0