Three weeks and nearly three-dozen roster cuts remain before things get real for the Bucs the night of Sept. 11 in Dallas. Hence the reason Saturday’s dress rehearsal against the Titans held such significance for those trying to make it to that clash with the Cowboys. Each NFL roster must be trimmed by five more players — from 85 to 80 — by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

