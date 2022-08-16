Wisconsin officials say Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been found in La Crosse County. State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkel tells Brownfield this virus is relatively new to North America. “We have had detections in the U.S., primarily in the southwestern states, but also some other states sporadically around the country including Minnesota and we’ve just had our first detection in Wisconsin in domestic rabbits.”

