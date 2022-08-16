Read full article on original website
Gov. Kelly Kicks Off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas. “The Kansas Ag industry is the life blood of this state, and...
Gov. Kelly Nominates Three to Fill Vacancies on State Board of Regents
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) – Gov. Laura Kelly nominated a banker, educator and a chamber of commerce official Tuesday to vacancies on the Kansas Board of Regents and completed a process of placing her imprint on all nine positions of the higher education coordinating board. The governor selected John B....
KCC Approves Settlement for Kansas Gas to Recover Winter Storm Costs
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates.
Wisconsin State Fair attendance up
The Wisconsin State Fair attractions, competitions, and great weather brought attendance up 19% over 2021. Public Relations Director Tess Kerksen says 1,003,450 fairgoers visited this year’s event. By the numbers, more than 10-thousand competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased at this year’s fair. Also, 320-thousand cream...
For Space Exploration Fans, Galaxy Forum August 27th at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Come listen to Kansas experts (one of whom is a NASA propulsion engineer) at the 2022 Galaxy Forum at the Cosmosphere on August 27. Topics include:. Voyagers 1 & 2–45 years old, now over 12 billion miles into interstellar space and still sending data. DART–NASA’s...
Opinions on farm bill programs needed
Michigan Farm Bureau continues to gather input on what the 2023 Farm Bill needs to include. National legislative counsel John Kran tells Brownfield their organization recently held a series of listening sessions to hear farmer concerns. “It’s important that we hear from people now so that this farm bill can...
August rains give north Iowa crops a boost
A north central Iowa farmer says crop conditions are improving after early August rains. Casey Schlichting of Clear Lake tells Brownfield soybeans were “starting to silver up” before four inches of rain came between the 6th and 7th of the month. “And then that Thursday we got another...
Wisconsin legislators back additional ag funding
Wisconsin lawmakers are supporting some additional funding for agricultural programs. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection asked the state’s Joint Finance Committee for 2.4 million dollars from the environmental fund to support soil and water management and the new nitrogen optimization pilot program. That program includes paying five dollars per acre for cover crop insurance premium rebates.
IN Farm Bureau awarded Harvest Award at Indiana State Fair
Indiana Farm Bureau is the 2022 recipient of the Indiana State Fair Harvest Award. The award recognizes an individual, organization, or company that has made a significant contribution to the growth of the state fair. Randy Kron is president of Indiana Farm Bureau. “We’re trying to build future leaders for...
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in La Crosse County, WI
Wisconsin officials say Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been found in La Crosse County. State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkel tells Brownfield this virus is relatively new to North America. “We have had detections in the U.S., primarily in the southwestern states, but also some other states sporadically around the country including Minnesota and we’ve just had our first detection in Wisconsin in domestic rabbits.”
Inflation causing more hunger issues
The head of a regional disaster and hunger relief network says inflation is causing a rise in food insecurity issues across the country. Lindsay Lopez, President and CEO of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, says pantries need more donations to help curb an increase of people going hungry.
