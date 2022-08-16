Read full article on original website
Related
Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Shades Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on New Song
Is Demi Lovato's song "29" about Wilmer Valderrama?. Some fans are speculating that Lovato is throwing shade at her That '70s Show ex on upcoming song "29," which the singer recently shared a snippet of. "Far from innocent / What the f--k's consent? / Numbers told you not to /...
Nick Jonas Reveals New Secrets About ‘S.O.S.’ on Song’s 15th Anniversary
Nick Jonas just got candid about one of the Jonas Brothers' biggest hits. Nick recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of "S.O.S" by sharing a few "fun facts" about the smash single. On TikTok, Nick revealed he was only 13 when he wrote the song "in a hotel room in New...
Justin Bieber Apologizes for Commenting ‘Sad Existence’ on Random Instagram User’s Account
Justin Bieber just proved it's truly never too late to say sorry. The "Peaches" singer shared an apology on his Instagram Story after leaving a mean comment on an unnamed user's account. "For some reason I commented on some guys page 'sad existence' because he was doing something I thought...
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maid of Honor Who Bride Punched in the Face Considering Stepping Away From Friendship
Being a bridesmaid, let alone maid of honor, is a major honor — but it's also a major commitment. One woman took to Mumsnet explaining she no longer wants to be her friend's maid of honor after already agreeing to the role. The pair have been friends for decades...
Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill Reveals Ex-Husband Jon Hill Died in ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Jon Hill, musician and ex-husband of makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill, has died. He was 33. "The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time," the beauty star wrote in an Instagram Story Friday (Aug. 12). A follow-up Instagram Story featured a photo of Jon alongside a message from his family.
Bride Furious After Her Brother Proposes to His Partner During Her Wedding Ceremony
A man on Reddit says his sister accused him of trying to "steal" her thunder after he got engaged during her wedding ceremony. The man detailed that he and his partner of 10 years had previously talked about marriage, and had done everything except "gotten the special piece of paper and had a party with family."
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doja Cat Shaves Off Eyebrows During Live Stream, Reveals Why She Went Bald
Doja Cat took to Instagram live to debut her new hairstyle––or lack there of––and explain what went into her decision to shave her head. "I was never supposed to have hair," she said. She explains that she has never enjoyed having hair or having to maintain...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Little Boy Explaining Why He Loves Corn is the Most Adorable Video on the Internet Right Now
A precious little boy professing his love for corn is currently winning the hearts of the collective internet. In a viral clip from Recess Therapy, a young kid explains why corn is amazing and not only is it relatable, but it may be one of the most therapeutic pieces of content that I've seen in quite some time.
KIDS・
Who Is Camila Cabello’s New Boyfriend Austin Kevitch?
Camila Cabello appears to be entering a new era of romance. The "Miss Movin' On" singer was spotted sharing an intimate moment with tech CEO Austin Kevitch. The Daily Mail shared photos of the apparent new couple holding hands in Los Angeles earlier this week. In another photo captured by the outlet, Cabello, who was wearing a long floral dress, sweetly kissed Kevitch on the cheek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards’ $9.7 Million Aspen Home (PHOTOS)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is selling her Aspen home, where her family has sometimes lived, for $9.75 million. "Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."
Nicki Minaj Appears to Reveal Drake Is a Billionaire But He Doesn’t Want People to Know
Has Drake joined the billionaire rapper's club? Nicki Minaj might have spilled the beans. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Nicki Minaj shared a video on her Instagram Story where she appears to be on the tarmac at an airport with a big blue plane in front of her. While giving commentary, the Queen MC appears to reveal that her former label mate is a billionaire.
Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months together, according to reports. On Friday (Aug. 5), E! News broke the news that the makeup mogul and Saturday Night Live alum broke up after nearly a year of dating. A source told the outlet that the pair have "a lot of love and respect for each other" but couldn't keep up with each other's schedules, which "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Why Demi Lovato Felt ‘Stale’ Performing Before Returning to Her Pop-Rock Roots (EXCLUSIVE)
Earlier this year, Demi Lovato announced a funeral for their pop music career and teased a return to rock. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer explains why she decided to return to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots.
Man Slammed for Taking $1 Out of Wife’s Gift Fund Every Time She ‘Yells’ at Him: ‘Treat Yourself, King’
Isaac Ramirez went viral on Instagram after revealing his cunning plan to save money when buying gifts for his wife. In a video posted back in February, Ramirez showed users how he reverse engineered the notion of "putting your money where your mouth is." In his viral post, he explained...
Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West’s Harassment (REPORT)
Pete Davidson has reportedly been seeking the help of a trauma therapist in order to deal with the harassment he's been getting from Kanye West. On Monday (Aug. 8), People published a report stating that a source close to Pete Davidson says the comedic actor has been in trauma therapy since April "in large part" due to threats and harassing social media posts aimed at him by Kanye West.
Celebrity Conspiracy Theory Claims Eminem Died in 2006, Was Replaced by Clone
Similar to the Avril Lavigne aka Melissa conspiracy theory, there's a new Eminem clone conspiracy floating around the internet. Apparently, the theory is that the real Eminem actually died in a car crash in 2006. According to Spanish website La Guía Del Varón, "In 2006, Eminem died in a car...
Vanessa Hudgens Met Ex Austin Butler’s Girlfriend Kaia Gerber When She Was Just a 5-Year-Old Fan
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for nine years before breaking up in 2020. The former couple moved on; Hudgens is currently with Cole Tucker, and Butler is reportedly with model Kaia Gerber. However, Hudgens and Butler are making headlines together again after a throwback photo of Hudgens and Gerber...
PopCrush
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0