The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is selling her Aspen home, where her family has sometimes lived, for $9.75 million. "Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO