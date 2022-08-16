ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Who Is Camila Cabello’s New Boyfriend Austin Kevitch?

Camila Cabello appears to be entering a new era of romance. The "Miss Movin' On" singer was spotted sharing an intimate moment with tech CEO Austin Kevitch. The Daily Mail shared photos of the apparent new couple holding hands in Los Angeles earlier this week. In another photo captured by the outlet, Cabello, who was wearing a long floral dress, sweetly kissed Kevitch on the cheek.
Inside ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards’ $9.7 Million Aspen Home (PHOTOS)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is selling her Aspen home, where her family has sometimes lived, for $9.75 million. "Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."
Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months together, according to reports. On Friday (Aug. 5), E! News broke the news that the makeup mogul and Saturday Night Live alum broke up after nearly a year of dating. A source told the outlet that the pair have "a lot of love and respect for each other" but couldn't keep up with each other's schedules, which "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West’s Harassment (REPORT)

Pete Davidson has reportedly been seeking the help of a trauma therapist in order to deal with the harassment he's been getting from Kanye West. On Monday (Aug. 8), People published a report stating that a source close to Pete Davidson says the comedic actor has been in trauma therapy since April "in large part" due to threats and harassing social media posts aimed at him by Kanye West.
