Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
Lake Forest neighbors voice displeasure on concrete plant being built nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people packed the pews at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for a meeting about a concrete plant that is being built in the Lake Forest neighborhood. Emotions were high at the meeting Thursday night. Work on the concrete plant has already started, and as people...
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is closing early Saturday due to an incident. According to the Kentucky State Fair, officials were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway around 9:20p.m. and took immediate action to ensure safety for all guests. Kentucky State Police is...
Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of people are making their plans to travel during the Labor Day holiday period. The bad part of that vacation? Many Americans say they’ve been going over budget when making travel plans. Watch the full report above.
Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A community Q&A session is scheduled on Thursday evening to discuss a new middle school planned for Greater Clark County Schools that will replace Parkview Middle School. Parkview Middle School in Jeffersonville has been taking in students since 1961. Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner...
WATCH: WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson checks out Opening Day at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair opened to the public on Thursday morning, bringing fried food, fun games and hundreds of farm animals. The fair was kicked off on Thursday morning with the annual commodity breakfast, celebrating the state’s agricultural industry. State officials such as Gov. Andy...
Watching Out for You: Safety for teenage drivers
Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location. Superintendent Mark Laughner said the current Parkview building doesn't have enough space for their growing population of students.
Bellarmine University welcomes new freshmen class for move-in day
One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT.
INDOT looking for public comment on new Improve 64 project
FLOYD COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced new plans to make portions of Interstate 64 and I-265 more safe. According to News and Tribune, INDOT has named the project “Improve 64.” More lanes, and reconfigured exits, are all part of the project.
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers received a call of a shooting around 8:30p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of S 43rd Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a...
Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
Teenage gun violence advocate killed in crash memorialized on 17th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends gathered on Thursday to honor the memory of Ki’Anthony Tyus, a young gun violence advocate killed in a car crash, on what would have been his 17th birthday. Ki’Anthony is being memorialized with a bench in his name, located at Waterfront Park...
UofL Health providing free health screenings at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors heading to the Kentucky State Fair will be able to get a free check on their health. The team at UofL Health will be at the fair each day to provide free health screenings, demos and more. The booth will be located in the Health Horizons section, located in South Wing B, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winning $225,000 Cash Ball ticket sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone in Louisville is $225,000 richer after purchasing a winning Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball number, winning the game’s top prize. The winning numbers are 4,...
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police found...
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
UofL freshmen welcomed to campus for move-in day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incoming freshman class at the University of Louisville is as diverse as it is large. From first-generation college students to Jayden Thompson, a scholarship student by way of UofL’s new partnership with UofL Health. On Thursday, Thompson and hundreds of others moved in and...
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday night released the identity of the man killed as 70-year-old Daniel Whitney. LMPD officers and EMS were...
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 19
One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. Soccer teams from around the world are in Louisville for the Women's Cup semifinals. Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old...
