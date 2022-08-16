ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

MyChesCo

Passage Bio Announces Inducement Grants

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced it has granted inducement awards to new employees. Passage Bio reportedly granted options to purchase 54,000 shares of common stock to these employees as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $2.20 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on August 15, 2022, the grant date of the options.
MyChesCo

Resurfacing Operations to Repair Roads in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Largest-ever Cash 5 lottery prize sold in Montgomery County

SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) -- There's a chance that one of you is a new millionaire. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket sold at Souderton Food Mart last Friday is worth more than $3 million.The winner has not publicly come forward yet.The Pennsylvania Lottery says this is the largest-ever Cash 5 jackpot in the game's 30-year history.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Shusterman Announces State Funding for Valley Forge Park

HARRISBURG, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced the award of $150,000 in state funding for Historic Philadelphia Inc., which will allow for programming to continue in Valley Forge Park. Every $1 spent on tourism brings $3 into Pennsylvania and its economy, said Shusterman, who serves on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Jackpot#Broad St#The Pennsylvania Lottery#Souderton Food Mart
phillyvoice.com

Time running out to claim $100,000 jackpot for Powerball ticket sold in Montgomery County, lottery officials say

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in the suburbs is on the verge of expiring, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say. The ticket for the Sept. 20, 2021, drawing was bought at a Wawa in Whitpain, Montgomery County. It matches four of the five winning numbers – all of which are 37, 51, 54, 58 and 60 – along with the Powerball number, 19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

HV Bancorp, Inc. Participates First Commercial Loan to the MakerDAO Protocol and the DAI Stable Coin

DOYLESTOWN, PA — HV Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: HVBC), the holding company of Huntingdon Valley Bank a/k/a HVB the better experience Bank, and The MakerDAO PROTOCOL say they are pioneering the first commercial loan participation between a U.S. Regulated Financial Institution and a decentralized digital currency. Effectively converting a digital currency to a real-world asset that generates a stable yield for MakerDAO’s DAI stablecoin and simultaneously provides commercial loan funding to HVB for lending into the Philadelphia Market Service Area.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Expect Delays: I-95/I-295 Lane Closure in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

I-95 Lane Closures Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Ridley Park (Exit 8) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for milling, patching and other construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
ncsha.org

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events

HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

North Creek, Merlin, and Red Lion Roads Closed for Construction

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that North Creek Road, Merlin Road and Red Lion Road will be closed and detoured for construction operations in Chester County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Monday, August 22, through Wednesday, August 24, from 8:00...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 222 North in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, PA — PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City, Lancaster County. This project consists of milling, Superpave overlay, base replacement, ADA updates, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 North from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine streets to E. Liberty Street in the city.
LANCASTER, PA
