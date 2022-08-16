ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bonding Time: Angelina Jolie Brings Son Knox Along For Grocery Run

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhTi5_0hJYZDAz00
Source: mega

Quality time with mom! Angelia Jolie and her 14-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, were spotted out and about together picking up groceries in Los Feliz, Calif., on Monday, August 15.

While Knox kept it casual in sneakers, black pants and a white North Face t-shirt, the Oscar-winner opted for her signature brand of effortless glamour. Jolie paired an airy white halter dress with matching Valentino sandals. The star completed the look with a large, coral-colored tote, a white shoulder bag and a beige cardigan resting on her arm.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReZEB_0hJYZDAz00
Source: mega

The outing comes less than a week after the Maleficent maven dropped off her eldest daughter, 17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, where she’s set to graduate with the class of 2026.

“I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie said in a video posted to the Instagram page of Spelman’s Vice President for Student Affairs on August 10.

Just a few weeks earlier on July 31, the actress took to Instagram with an exciting announcement surrounding her daughter’s college decision.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXMzu_0hJYZDAz00
Source: mega

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned a photo depicting Zahara posing alongside other Spelman students and alumni. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie, 47, shares Knox and Zahara, as well as her other four children, Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58. The former flames first met in 2003 while portraying the titular spies in the action/romance flick, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The pair tied the knot roughly 11 years later on August 23, 2014, before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK! Magazine

"Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for dissolution of the marriage,” the Eternals star’s attorney told People at the time. “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time."

The former Hollywood couple has since been battling it out over custody, as well as their French vineyard after the actress sold her half of the shares without the handsome hunk's consent.

Daily Mail was the first news outlet to report on Jolie’s recent grocery run.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama

Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is Reportedly Prioritizing Sister Zahara's College Move Over His 21st Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to believe that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is turning 21 on Aug. 5. Now that he’s an adult (and of legal drinking age), you might think he’s going to party with his friends — well, the weekend is more about his sister Zahara than him. His 17-year-old sister is reportedly moving into her dorm at Spelman College this weekend, so Maddox is putting most of the celebrations aside to be a terrific big brother and help get her settled. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the family will...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wonderwall.com

Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news

Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zahara Jolie Pitt
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Page Six

Brad Pitt reaches $20.5M settlement with Katrina victims over faulty homes

Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, who were sued in 2018 over shoddy homes they built in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, settled their lawsuit for $20.5 million. The preliminary settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement which will rectify the defects on the homes. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 each as reimbursement for previous repairs. “I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Spelman College#Valentino#Student Affairs
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan’s 22nd birthday

He’s feeling 22! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished their son, Dylan, a happy birthday Monday with touching Instagram tributes. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan,” the actress, 52, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. “Zero to 22!” she went on to write. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” As for Douglas, the 77-year-old actor wished their son the “best” year. “Dylan my man!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling snap from Dylan’s Brown University graduation in May. “Happy 22nd! My...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

102K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy