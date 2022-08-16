Bonding Time: Angelina Jolie Brings Son Knox Along For Grocery Run

Source: mega

Quality time with mom! Angelia Jolie and her 14-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, were spotted out and about together picking up groceries in Los Feliz, Calif., on Monday, August 15.

While Knox kept it casual in sneakers, black pants and a white North Face t-shirt, the Oscar-winner opted for her signature brand of effortless glamour. Jolie paired an airy white halter dress with matching Valentino sandals. The star completed the look with a large, coral-colored tote, a white shoulder bag and a beige cardigan resting on her arm.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The outing comes less than a week after the Maleficent maven dropped off her eldest daughter, 17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, where she’s set to graduate with the class of 2026.

“I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie said in a video posted to the Instagram page of Spelman’s Vice President for Student Affairs on August 10.

Just a few weeks earlier on July 31, the actress took to Instagram with an exciting announcement surrounding her daughter’s college decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned a photo depicting Zahara posing alongside other Spelman students and alumni. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie, 47, shares Knox and Zahara, as well as her other four children, Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58. The former flames first met in 2003 while portraying the titular spies in the action/romance flick, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The pair tied the knot roughly 11 years later on August 23, 2014, before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK! Magazine

"Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for dissolution of the marriage,” the Eternals star’s attorney told People at the time. “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time."

The former Hollywood couple has since been battling it out over custody, as well as their French vineyard after the actress sold her half of the shares without the handsome hunk's consent.

Daily Mail was the first news outlet to report on Jolie’s recent grocery run.