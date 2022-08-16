Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Austin Romine catching on Saturday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Romine will operate behind the plate after Mike Papierski was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Tyler Beede, our models project Romine to score 5.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Brad Miller handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday night
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Miller will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Mark Mathias was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Miller to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Miami's Jacob Stallings resting on Saturday night
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stallings will take a break after Nick Fortes was shifted behind the plate, Jesus Aguilar was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Lewin Diaz was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 206 batted...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis hitting in fifth spot for Giants on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will man third base after Evan Longoria was rested in Coors Field on Saturday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Ryan Feltner, our models project Davis to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Luke Voit in Padres' lineup Saturday night
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Voit is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Voit for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
numberfire.com
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle leading off in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wendle will operate third base after Jon Berti was shifted to second and Charles Leblanc was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dustin May, our models project Wendle to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger in center field for Los Angeles on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Bellinger will take over in center field after Trayce Thompson was moved to left and Chris Taylor was given the night off. In a matchup versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Bellinger...
numberfire.com
Nick Maton in Philadelphia's Game 2 lineup Saturday night
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Maton is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Maton for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Comments / 0