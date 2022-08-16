Read full article on original website
Five bold Warriors predictions after 2022-23 schedule release
The Warriors' path to defending their championship is becoming clearer. On Wednesday, the NBA released regular-season schedules for all 30 teams. Now that we know when and where Golden State will be playing all 82 games of the regular season, it's time to grab the crystal ball and look ahead to how the season could unfold.
Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster
NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret
Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
Vikings pre-season home opener draws crowds to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Whether it was the Minnesota Twins game or the pre-season home opener for the Vikings, thousands of people packed downtown Minneapolis this evening.He and his family drove from Duluth to catch the first home game of the football season. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers fan Sheyenne Shoemake drove from North Dakota."I haven't been able to see them play in person in 5 years, so seeing them play is like a dream to me," she said.A few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium in Mill District, confused drivers navigated through various road barricades that have been in place since shortly after...
It’s Shilese Jones’ time at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
TAMPA — A year ago, Shilese Jones placed 10th at the Olympic Trials, poured her heart out on Instagram and decided she was done with elite gymnastics. After conversations with loved ones, notably her father, she changed her mind. Jones deferred University of Florida enrollment until 2024 because she has designs on the Paris Games.
Ranking Bruins' top 10 prospects entering 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins do not have one of the best groups of prospects in the NHL. In fact, The Athletic's latest prospect pool ranking from February put Boston 27th out of the 32 teams. However, there are plenty of intriguing players in the Bruins organization, including a couple with the...
An issue that hurt Washington's 2021 defense is popping up again
Washington's broken preseason defense has Ron Rivera sounding like a broken record. On Saturday, the Commanders had no answers for Patrick Mahomes, and while they certainly aren't the first and definitely won't be the last to experience struggles against him, they looked particularly helpless at Arrowhead Stadium — especially on third downs.
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
Wood, Giants haunted by Arenado trade in third straight loss
For eight years, Nolan Arenado tormented the Giants. On Friday night at Coors Field, one of the prospects the Colorado Rockies acquired in that blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Cardinals 18 months ago picked up where the All-Star third baseman left off. Elehuris Montero crushed two homers off Alex...
Rams waive five following Friday’s preseason game
Rosters don’t have to be down to 80 players until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. But the Rams have already made some roster cuts after their preseason game on Friday. Los Angeles has waived tight end Kendall Blanton, running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Jairon McVea, running back A.J. Rose, and receiver J.J. Koski, the team announced.
