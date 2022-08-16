ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Letter to the Editor: Malibu for Safe Tech.org

By Letter to the Editor
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Dear Editor,

Many residents of Malibu are concerned about the small cell wireless antennas being deployed in our community. These powerful antennas, part of the next generation of wireless technology (5G), are being placed in close proximity to our homes, schools, and other places where we engage in the activities of our daily lives, even though there is no science that assures their safety. Who hasn’t seen the orange and white 85-foot pole in the civic center? This will be an undeniable risk for all in that area, and many cell sites could be placed on this tower.

The FCC’s human exposure guidelines for the emf and radio frequency microwave radiation used for this technology are decades out of date, and the agency has dismissed the results of decades-long research on microwave radiation and human health completed last

year by the National Toxicology Program that showed “clear evidence of carcinogenicity.” We recently won the case against the FCC, so they must show that there

is no harm from these emissions.

Because the health and safety of our families is at stake, we have formed a group MalibuForSafeTech.org, to address these problems; fire safety, property values, pole fall zones, and setbacks, as well as health and aesthetics.

Advertisement

Children are especially vulnerable to emf (electromagnetic) and RF (the newer radio frequencies), so any new school buildings being proposed should be required to use fiber to the premises, called “Ethernet” or “hard wired” to connect to the internet, which is more reliable, fast, and much safer. At the beginning of the Covid shutdown, 2 5G sites were installed at both the entrance to the high school and the lower parking lot. According to our meter readings, they are high in RF emissions.

We have been working with the city for over 2 1/2 years now to upgrade the two telecom Ordinances. Interested individuals concerned about their health, privacy, security, and home values can learn more by visiting malibuforsafetech.org . Another valuable resource is ehtrust.org (Environmental Health Trust). We want everyone to be safe while using these devices, which emit invisible toxins which you can’t see or smell. We all use tech and are exposed to it daily. We are not against technology. We just want SAFE tech.

Ms. Lonnie Gordon, Exec. Director

MalibuForSafeTech.org

The post Letter to the Editor: Malibu for Safe Tech.org appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Malibu Country Estates recognized as ‘Firewise Community’

The Malibu Country Estates (MCE) neighborhood, with its 107 homes adjacent to Pepperdine University, was officially recognized as a Firewise community on May 18 by Firewise USA. The program is part of the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and the “Firewise” designation is expected to result in lower fire insurance premiums for individual homeowners. […] The post Malibu Country Estates recognized as ‘Firewise Community’ appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

California Coastal Commission denies city’s Land Use Plan Amendment

After a foreseen discussion, The California Coastal Commission (CCC) denied certification of the Land Use Plan Amendment No. LCP as submitted by the City of Malibu, stating it does not meet the requirements of and is not in conformity with the policies of Chapter 3 of the Coastal Act. The City of Malibu resides within […] The post California Coastal Commission denies city’s Land Use Plan Amendment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Planning Commission receives brief update on Coastal Commission meeting

To start off the Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Malibu Coastal Engineer Reviewer Lauren Doyel provided a brief update on the Coastal Commission meeting that occured on Friday, Aug. 12, at King Gillette Ranch.  The California Coastal Commission (CCC) denied certification of the Land Use Plan Amendment No. LCP as submitted by the City of […] The post Planning Commission receives brief update on Coastal Commission meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Malibu Times

COVID-19 protocols more relaxed as students head back to school in 2022

As school returns this week for those enrolled in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, officials from the state, county and SMMUSD want to be clear about what health guidelines will be followed by the district. Admitting it’s been a challenging two-and-a-half-year period educating children during a pandemic Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati also said, “we […] The post COVID-19 protocols more relaxed as students head back to school in 2022 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

FLEX ALERT: A statewide Flex Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. Residents are asked to reduce energy usage

The California ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert call for voluntary electricity conservation today, Aug 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.  During the Flex Alert, residents are urged to voluntarily reduce energy use to avoid strain on California’s electrical grid during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due […] The post FLEX ALERT: A statewide Flex Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. Residents are asked to reduce energy usage appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Calendar of events for the week of Aug. 18

THU, AUG. 18 THEATER THURSDAYS AT MALIBU CITY HALL Lights, camera, action! Enjoy a complimentary movie and popcorn at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. This month’s movie is “Knives Out” (PG-13). A detective investigates the death of the patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. When renowned crime novelist […] The post Calendar of events for the week of Aug. 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu renews contract with The People Concern

The People Concern, based in Santa Monica, has been contracted by the City Of Malibu since 2018 to provide two full-time outreach workers to help the city’s unhoused population. The contract was just renewed for another year by City Council through 2024. The outreach workers coordinate with the Malibu Task Force on Homelessness to engage […] The post City of Malibu renews contract with The People Concern appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Health And Safety#Safe Tech Org#Fcc#Malibuforsafetech Org
The Malibu Times

Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District

As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Little known El Sol Beach could be opened to the public

Another legal battle could be brewing against the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority over public beach access. The MRCA has plans to open access to a little-known beach called El Sol, west of Broad Beach. Access to the little cove would be via a to- be-built staircase on land owned by real estate developer Richard […] The post Little known El Sol Beach could be opened to the public appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

County Public Health confirms over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths; COVID update for The City of Malibu

City staff continues to monitor and respond to the pandemic by participating in regular briefings and conference calls with partner agencies and issuing alerts and notifications regarding changes to the situation. On Aug. 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) confirmed 17 new deaths and 3,227 new cases. Other key updates from the […] The post County Public Health confirms over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths; COVID update for The City of Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Writer, former Malibu mom puts out book ‘Caregivers Are Mad As Hell’

We’re all going to die. And most of us will get very sick before we do; requiring someone to take care of us. Usually that someone is a family member likely not qualified to act as nurse. This is what happened to Ann Brenoff and what’s currently happening to 53 million Americans thrown into the […] The post Writer, former Malibu mom puts out book ‘Caregivers Are Mad As Hell’ appeared first on The Malibu Times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: House parties

Dear Editor, Since the Woolsey Fire, our neighborhood has been targeted by entrepreneurs who purchase homes solely for the use of AirB&B party houses. Now our small Malibu Canyon neighborhood is besieged by strange cars, loud parties that have impacted our once peaceful natural lifestyle. We await County regulations to prevent the purchase of homes […] The post Letter to the Editor: House parties appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Fire safety liaison provides a live fuel moisture during Public Safety meeting

The Public Safety Commission addressed traffic, construction, and what the city is doing to prepare for fire season. To start off the meeting, Public Safety Liaison Luis Flores announced the Annual Homeless Connect Day will take place on Sept. 22 and an provided an update on the Temporary Day-Use Impound Yard. Flores said there have been a […] The post Fire safety liaison provides a live fuel moisture during Public Safety meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Injured hiker rescued Sat, Aug. 6

Malibu Search and Rescue, County of Los Angeles Fire Department, California State Parks personnel and McCormick Ambulance Service, responded to a 21-year-old male who suffered a foot injury after jumping from boulders into the Rock Pool at Malibu Creek State Park on Saturday, Aug. 6. The injured man was packaged and carried in a rescue […] The post Injured hiker rescued Sat, Aug. 6 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Updated report on Temporary Day-Use Impound Yard

Since the city started operating the Temporary Day-Use Impound Yard on City-owned property at PCH and Heathercliff Road yard on Jun. 18, it has been used for 167 towed vehicles, including 10 last weekend, with no problems or concerns reported.  Lt. Chad Watters of the Malibu- Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station reported to the City Council […] The post Updated report on Temporary Day-Use Impound Yard appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Dear Editor: Olivia Newton-John kindness and joyful spirit

Dear Editor,  I took a photo of Olivia Newton-John and Elton John in 1976, 46 years ago when Olivia was 27. I was hired to photograph ABBA’s concert and their backstage party. While I was loading my camera, I spotted Olivia walking in with Elton and asked if I could grab a quick pic. They […] The post Dear Editor: Olivia Newton-John kindness and joyful spirit appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City Council hears summer traffic and safety concerns

City Council met virtually on Monday, Aug. 8, and received summer traffic and safety concerns from residents and visitors. The council was unable to receive support from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to implement a Request for Proposal (RFP) before the school year on Aug. 15. The Ad Hoc Committee discussed with SMMUSD representatives the […] The post City Council hears summer traffic and safety concerns appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Coastal Commission to host in-person Sea Level Rise Workshop at King Gillette Ranch

The California Coastal Commission (CCC) will hold a Sea Level Rise Local Government Workshop in partnership with the League of Cities, California State Association of Counties and local government officials to discuss sea level rise adaptation and Local Coastal Program (LCP) updates on Friday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in-person at King […] The post Coastal Commission to host in-person Sea Level Rise Workshop at King Gillette Ranch appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALABASAS, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
796
Followers
663
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy