Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
Peering Into Chewy's Recent Short Interest
Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) short percent of float has risen 12.01% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.33 million shares sold short, which is 24.71% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Marathon Oil And Why Coinbase May End Ethereum Staking
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Wall Street's rally of four consecutive weeks came to an end on Friday, as stocks took a sharp downturn. The S&P 500 finished the week lower by 1.21%, while the Dow was down by a slight 0.16%, and the Nasdaq saw the biggest weekly decline, closing 2.62% lower.
What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Align Tech
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week
The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day
A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet In Mid-June Would Have Fetched Ahead Of Friday's Plunge
Tech stocks had an uninspiring first half, following which they collectively lost multi-billion dollars in market capitalization. Given the steep declines, investors began discounting a rebound as fundamentals improve, prompting bargain hunters to step in. Battered Tech Stocks Stem Rot: True to expectations, tech stocks did turn around after hitting...
Indonesia Courts Tesla, Lucid Launches Model S Plaid Killer, Rivian Kills Cheapest Truck Trim, Insiders Repose Faith In Canoo And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks were caught in the maelstrom of a market-wide sell-off seen, primarily, in the final session of the week ending Aug. 19. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA traded with caution for the whole of the week ahead of the company’s stock split taking effect. Here are the...
(GSUN) - Analyzing Golden Sun Education Gr's Short Interest
Golden Sun Education Gr's (NASDAQ:GSUN) short percent of float has risen 14.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 50 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Volcon VLCN shares rose 45.6% to $2.68 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 104.1 million, which is 7841.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Billionaire Roundup - How Did The World's Richest Spend Their Week?
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” - Will Durant. The mega-rich have built habits that have led them to be successful, but there are plenty of memes and real-life, in-depth stories that will tell you the opposite. You’ll see stories discrediting Jeff Bezos’ “garage startup” called Amazon.com Inc AMZN because he received $300,000 from his parents, or that Elon Musk was far from a self-starter because his father was a rich Engineer in South Africa.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DOCU
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DocuSign DOCU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Raoul Pal Says Crypto Sell-Off 'Gut-Check Quick Drop,' New Lows Unlikely; Risk/Reward Getting 'Really, Really Attractive'
After the semblance of recovery seen in the cryptocurrency market since the mid-June bottom, digital currencies pulled back sharply on Friday, along with the equity market. Pal Roots For Cryptos: Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal, however, isn’t too concerned about the weakness. “Ah, the old cheeky pre-merger crypto shakeout I see…,” the economists said.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
Analyzing Dow's Short Interest
Dow's (NYSE:DOW) short percent of float has fallen 9.76% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.27 million shares sold short, which is 1.85% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nintendo Co Stock In The Last 10 Years
Nintendo Co NTDOY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.5%. Currently, Nintendo Co has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion. Buying $100 In NTDOY: If an investor had bought $100 of NTDOY stock 10 years...
Working With Elon Musk: 'If You Were Getting Micromanaged By Elon, You Were Probably On Your Way Out'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is a very public figure, and invariably on Twitter, he wears his heart on his sleeve. But there are some not-very public dimensions of the billionaire that are quite interesting. A glimpse at Musk’s professional life and his workforce interactions came to light in...
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
