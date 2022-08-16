Read full article on original website
Country Living: Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently on the Market
Colorado is the ultimate place for people to move to a ranch and live peacefully in a beautiful western paradise. From sprawling farms that are perfect for living with livestock to acres of land ready for endless outdoor recreating, these agricultural properties offer the opportunity of country living at its finest.
This Dome Home For Sale in Western Colorado is a Remote Retreat
A geodesic dome home located in western Colorado is a private mountain retreat surrounded by stunning scenery. The unique abode for sale has lots of potential for a future buyer – take a virtual step inside and check it out. Check out the home's Zillow listing for more information.
30 Highly Rated Mexican Restaurants in Colorado
There's never a bad day to indulge in some Mexican food - especially on a day like today. Fajitas are a popular Tex-Mex dish consisting of marinated, grilled meat typically served on a flour or corn tortilla. The word fajita is the Spanish diminutive of "belt" or "girdle." Along the...
Common Spots to See a Moose in Northern Colorado According to Reddit
Coloradans are lucky to be able to coexist with so many unique kinds of wildlife. It's common for residents in places like Loveland and Estes Park to come across herds of elk, and even in Fort Collins, animals like bears and moose occasionally wander into town. Seeing a moose in...
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Garden of the Gods
Colorado's Garden of the Gods is one of the most photographed attractions in the state each year with about half a million visitors stopping by Colorado Springs. Did you know you can tour Garden of the Gods on horseback, via a Jeep tour, or by hiking the 21 miles of trails? Scroll on to learn 25 things about the Garden of the Gods that you need to know before visiting this popular destination.
Are ‘Fake’ Musicians Scamming Colorado Shoppers? Police Think So
We've all seen street performers hanging out on the sidewalk in front of businesses playing for a couple of bucks, but have you ever thought that maybe this person was faking it?. It turns out that fake musicians may quite possibly be doing this exact thing; pretending to play a...
Famous Coloradans Won’t Disclose Casa Bonita’s Renovations Yet
When it was reported a couple of years ago that Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant was in danger of going out of business, many Coloradans saw a piece of their childhood almost die. However, a couple of well-known Coloradans came to the rescue in the form of South Park creators...
15 People Rescued from Mudslide on Colorado’s Black Bear Pass
While the weather for most of us here in Northern Colorado was pretty tame over the weekend, things got pretty crazy and scary up in the high country in particular around Black Bear Pass as heavy rains and mudslides pelted the area stranding 8 cars and 15 people over the weekend.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation-wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
This Grand Junction Redlands Home Includes a Pool and a Home Theater
It's time to take a look at a home that was meant for summertime in Western Colorado. This one may take the cake for including several options for entertaining and staying cool during the dog days of July and August. This home on Roundup Drive is presented by Steve Gonzales...
Need A Job? Colorado Department of Corrections Has A Whopping 1,700 Job Openings
Apparently, the fast food industry isn't the only one having difficulty finding people to work. The Colorado Department of Corrections is desperate for workers. Being a prison guard definitely doesn't sound like a walk in the park - which might explain why there are so many openings in Colorado's prison system. It can be dangerous, emotionally draining, and the hours can be long - especially when the system is sorely understaffed.
Adorable Chipmunks Will Eat From Your Hand in This Colorado Ghost Town
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
Adventurers Close in on the Legendary ‘Spanish Widow’ Treasure in Southern Colorado
At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
Find Every Monster and Legend from Wyoming on this Map
All over the state of Wyoming, there have been numerous sightings of Bigfoot and other creatures. Some people believe we share this land with little people and even a Loch Ness-type monster. The state is full of creatures that go bump in the night. In the dark, our mind searches for answers to the unexplained. Sometimes the thoughts keep us up tossing and turning in bed.
Trail Through Time: Colorado’s South Platte River Trail Scenic and Historic Byway
When you think of a scenic byway you might think of the breathtaking Million Dollar Highway or the beautiful Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, but it might be time to broaden your horizons. Short in Length, Long In History. The South Platte River Trail Scenic and Historic Byway in northeast Colorado...
A Easy Guide to All 26 of Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways
It's the best time of year for Colorado's Scenic and Historic Byways. Why? Cause it's the time of year you can actually enjoy them safely. The state of Colorado is home to a couple of dozen byways. They are some of the prettiest miles you will ever put on your vehicle. The guide below will take you through all of the most beautiful roads in the state.
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park
The tallest dunes in all of North America, Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park has something for everyone. Well, almost everyone. Nothing is safe from the power of the dreaded "1-star" review button found on sites such as Tripadvisor or Google Reviews. Check out these brutal, and hilarious, 1-star reviews of this Colorado treasure.
New Colorado Law Now Protects Vehicle Owners From Surprise Towing
Having your car unexpectedly towed in Colorado is the absolute worst, but that's now a thing of the past. Thanks to HB22-1314, new Colorado law took effect on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that protects vehicle owners from nonconsensual towing without a 24-hour notice. New Towing "Bill of Rights" in Colorado.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
