Colorado State

30 Highly Rated Mexican Restaurants in Colorado

There's never a bad day to indulge in some Mexican food - especially on a day like today. Fajitas are a popular Tex-Mex dish consisting of marinated, grilled meat typically served on a flour or corn tortilla. The word fajita is the Spanish diminutive of "belt" or "girdle." Along the...
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Garden of the Gods

Colorado's Garden of the Gods is one of the most photographed attractions in the state each year with about half a million visitors stopping by Colorado Springs. Did you know you can tour Garden of the Gods on horseback, via a Jeep tour, or by hiking the 21 miles of trails? Scroll on to learn 25 things about the Garden of the Gods that you need to know before visiting this popular destination.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation-wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Need A Job? Colorado Department of Corrections Has A Whopping 1,700 Job Openings

Apparently, the fast food industry isn't the only one having difficulty finding people to work. The Colorado Department of Corrections is desperate for workers. Being a prison guard definitely doesn't sound like a walk in the park - which might explain why there are so many openings in Colorado's prison system. It can be dangerous, emotionally draining, and the hours can be long - especially when the system is sorely understaffed.
Find Every Monster and Legend from Wyoming on this Map

All over the state of Wyoming, there have been numerous sightings of Bigfoot and other creatures. Some people believe we share this land with little people and even a Loch Ness-type monster. The state is full of creatures that go bump in the night. In the dark, our mind searches for answers to the unexplained. Sometimes the thoughts keep us up tossing and turning in bed.
A Easy Guide to All 26 of Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways

It's the best time of year for Colorado's Scenic and Historic Byways. Why? Cause it's the time of year you can actually enjoy them safely. The state of Colorado is home to a couple of dozen byways. They are some of the prettiest miles you will ever put on your vehicle. The guide below will take you through all of the most beautiful roads in the state.
