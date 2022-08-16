Read full article on original website
Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week
The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Is Apple Headed Back For All-Time Highs Or Will The Market Force The Stock Lower?
Apple, Inc AAPL was trading flat on Thursday in consolidation. The market leader has been on an impressive run recently, surging 34% since June 17 and over 8% this month alone. The stock has printed a higher low in its uptrend since Aug. 9, which likely causes bullish traders to...
Warren Buffett Purchased More Shares Of Paramount, Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial: How These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Provide Value
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful well-known value investors in the world, seeking investments in companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential. After many 13F filings revealed the bearish stance hedge funds have on the market, this CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) made numerous new investments, as time in the market can be much better than trying to time the market.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
$600M Liquidated In Crypto: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Longs See Max Pain
More than $600 million was liquidated from crypto markets on Friday as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD shed over 10% of their value in a single day. What Happened: Around 132,400 traders were liquidated in the last 24 hours as a result of the negative price action, as per data from CoinGlass.
Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC Nearly Doubles Following Business Combo With Video Game Therapeutics Company
Special purpose acquisition company Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I DNAA, sponsored by U.S.-Canadian venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, jumped nearly 200% in after-hours trading on Friday. What Happened: DNAA’s after-hours surge came on top of the nearly 50% gain the stock clocked during regular trading. The gains look even...
Here's An Experiment For Ya': Swiss Pharmacies Will Price Medical Marijuana According To Black Market Prices
Starting September 15, Basel City will begin the first Swiss project on the legal sale of cannabis in pharmacies. The project will help evaluate the effects of new regulations on the recreational use of cannabis and combat black market distribution. The Federal Office of Public Health approved the pilot in...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
Bill.com Shares Gain As Analysts Cheer Its Q4 Performance
Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL clocked 156% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter to $200.2 million, beating the consensus of $183.1 million. The quarterly net loss of 3 cents per share beat consensus for a loss of 13 cents per share. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Marathon Oil And Why Coinbase May End Ethereum Staking
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Wall Street's rally of four consecutive weeks came to an end on Friday, as stocks took a sharp downturn. The S&P 500 finished the week lower by 1.21%, while the Dow was down by a slight 0.16%, and the Nasdaq saw the biggest weekly decline, closing 2.62% lower.
17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Are We In A Housing Recession? Yes But Not When It Comes To Prices, This Economist Says
Previously owned home sales fell 5.9% in July compared to June, and 20% from one year ago, entering the U.S housing markets into an official recession, according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. The sales count decreased to a seasonally adjusted yearly pace of 4.81...
S&P 500 Snaps 4-Week Winning Streak As Investors Anticipate Higher Interest Rates
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY broke a four-week winning streak this week as the latest commentary from the Federal Reserve suggests investors can expect aggressive interest rate hikes to continue. On Wednesday, the Fed released minutes from its policy-setting meeting in July that revealed the central bank is...
Analyzing Skillz's Short Interest
Skillz's (NYSE:SKLZ) short percent of float has fallen 6.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.61 million shares sold short, which is 21.48% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Volcon VLCN shares rose 45.6% to $2.68 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 104.1 million, which is 7841.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Construction Partners' Growth Opportunities Prompts 40% Price Target Boost By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised the price target for Construction Partners Inc ROAD to $35 (an upside of 17%) from $25 while maintaining the Strong Buy rating on the shares. The analyst believes the compounding benefits of organic and external growth opportunities set the stage for material upside...
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
