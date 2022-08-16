ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

511PA offers navigation for travelers to Little League World Series

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1FnE_0hJYXdrL00

South Williamsport, Pa. — PennDOT is encouraging motorists who are traveling to or around the Little League World Series to plan their trips using the route information available through 511PA, either through the website or the app.

PennDOT has set up a dedicated Little League travel page .

The LLWS page is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions along the primary travel routes to the World Series. Travel times and alerts are provided in real-time for Route 15 south to Route 220 to Market Street (from north); Route 15 north (from south); Interstate 80 east to Route 220 north to Market Street (from west); and I-80 west to Route 15 north (from east).

“511PA is a valuable tool to empower the public and minimize congestion,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We encourage drivers to check 511PA before they leave so they can be aware of traffic conditions and adjust plans if necessary.”

In addition to average travel times and alternate route information, users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map.

Real-time travel information is also available on dynamic message signs and audio messages on highway advisory radio systems.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

New bridge trail expands recreational opportunities along Susquehanna

A new trail connection has been unveiled in Clinton County: Falcon Bridge on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. DCNR made the announcement this week in a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, “Today’s announcement helps close a critical trail gap and expand recreation opportunities for a region rich with beautiful natural landscapes." The new bridge will help connect two sections of the Bald Eagle...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am

This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sights from around the Little League World Series 2022, days 1 and 2

South Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League Baseball complex is literally a back yard ballfield for the residents of South Williamsport, a community of about 6,200. It's a quick trip over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River for fans from Williamsport and points north. The area in northcentral Pennsylvania is rural, but accessable via a few hours' drive from major metropolitan areas, including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh. Whether you are a few minutes' drive away, or from the other side of the world, you can catch a glimpse of the fun here in photos on NorthcentralPa.com. Enjoy our photo galleries and coverage throughout the series.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
South Williamsport, PA
South Williamsport, PA
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history

Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical health bus hits road for September health screenings

Lewisburg, Pa. — Mobile Health of Evangelical's bus is hitting the road this September to provide health screenings in Snyder and Union Counties. Please note that masking is required for all screenings. Physical distancing and use of hand sanitizer is encouraged when possible. September's Evangelical bus stops: Snyder County Thursday, September 1, 8 a.m. - noon, free blood pressure and bone density screenings at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs. Union County Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., free blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid point of care cholesterol reading, bone density screening at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg, 404 Marketing Street, Mifflinburg. This stop sponsored by Buffalo Valley Wealth Plus.
UNION COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Time Travel#Traffic Cameras
NorthcentralPA.com

Recently opened Amazon facility looks to bring hundreds of jobs to the area

Montgomery, Pa. — The new Amazon facility on 776 Saegers Station Road, Montgomery has recently opened and provides “last mile delivery” in the area. "Last mile delivery," according to Ron Boatswan, the facilities operations manager, means that the new center is the last stop for a package before it gets to the customer. The facility's delivery radius goes as far north as Liberty in Tioga County and south to Selinsgrove...
MONTGOMERY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC hospitals recognized for top organ donation campaigns

Williamsport, Pa. — The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania has named UPMC Williamsport and UPMC Wellsboro top performers in an organ donor awareness campaign. Hospitals throughout Pennsylvania participated in a challenge to raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation. The Wellsboro and Williamsport hospitals have been designated "Titanium" performers with the Gift of Life donor program. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop promises to serve 'all your smoking needs'

Williamsport, Pa. — Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop just opened this month in Williamsport for all your smoking needs. The business, owned by Gavin Gordon, who also owns Gordon Disposal, opened Aug. 2 on Frey Ave. Gordon said the unique name for the store came from his kwitra, an Algerian instrument and Arabic word that directly translates to “small guitar," which he calls “smokey smoke.” ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township

Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

I-80 WB in Turbot Township, Northumberland County opened after Wednesday's crash

Turbot Township, Pa. — Both lanes on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County were re-opened by 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The road had been closeddue to an overturned tractor trailer, according to PennDOT. Westbound traffic had been detoured as a result of the crash. No further information was provided at the time of publication Wednesday evening.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New Williamsport brew house brings a sense of community

Williamsport, Pa. — Although Rosko’s Brew House has only been open for a few weeks, owners Adam and Samantha Roskowski are already feeling they’re a part of the community. The nano-brewery, located at a historic 1800s home on Pine Street, has so far attracted neighbors, patrons of downtown businesses, and travelers. “We’ve had a lot of people stop in the past few weeks and say they’ve been watching the progress,”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County

Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg landmark business closing its doors by end of summer

Lewisburg, Pa. — After more than 30 years of serving the Lewisburg area, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez announced Wednesday on Facebook that the business will soon close permanently. In the post, the owners explained that they "have met a challenge that we cannot overcome. We have always believed that we wanted to make great product that was affordable for our customers. With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate air rifle, 14 ounces of marijuana after traffic stop

South Williamsport, Pa. — Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman observed a gravity bong in the center counsel of a truck he stopped on Route 87 near Quaker State Road. Hockman said prior to the stop he observed the driver, Mason Wayne Wilton, 18, of Montoursville fail to utilize his turn signal and cross the centerline several times. Wilton allegedly reached speeds of 89 MPH as he traveled in a clearly marked 55 MPH zone, Hockman wrote in an affidavit filed on Aug. 1. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC expert: Understanding headaches

If you have experienced a headache or migraine, you know how debilitating they can be. As of 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 3% of all annual emergency department visits in the United States are due to complaints of headaches. While most headaches are not the result of a serious illness, they still can interfere with your overall quality of life. Types of Headaches When...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local student earns 4-H agricultural scholarship through Penn State

State College — Each year, the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences and Pennsylvania 4-H award students with the Allen L. and Richard H. Baker Memorial Scholarship. This year, one Lycoming County native has earned the recognition. The scholarship was created to honor Professor Allen L. Baker and his son Richard H. Baker for their service to 4-H and Penn State. Allen was 4-H club leader for 37 years and Richard worked for Penn State Extension for 38 years. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Unveiling of new Bases Loaded sculpture to bring baseball greats and former President to Williamsport

South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series have developed some outstanding baseball players, and attracted some well-known visitors to the area over its longstanding history. This Sunday, Little League International and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce are welcoming a few of them to town: President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Rachel Robinson (the widow of Jackie Robinson), Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. They are scheduled to visit as Williamsport celebrates the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy