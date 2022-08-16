Read full article on original website
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Google may have finally fixed Samsung Galaxy S22 series Android Auto glitches
You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition color combos
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be a total workhorse of a smartphone, but with a starting price closing in on $2,000, it's definitely not the foldable for everyone. That's where the Z Flip 4 comes in, a smartphone built for the general consumer who doesn't need a tablet-sized display folded in their pocket. Not only is the Z Flip 4 available for a far more affordable price, but it's also the only Samsung device with a Bespoke Edition, putting it in the running for one of the best smartphones you can buy right now.
What is Samsung Care Plus?
Samsung Care Plus is an extended warranty provided by Samsung. It's an optional addition to your Samsung phone, and most people might skip it to avoid paying the extra fees. After all, if you have a case and a screen protector, you're safe from everyday mishaps. It might seem an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Bespoke Edition foldables should look to Moto Maker for inspiration
When Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020, one of the event's standout parts was the revelation that you could customize the Fold 2 if you bought it from Samsung. You could choose between four colors for the hinge and two colors for the rest of the device. That might not be Moto Maker levels of options, but it was exciting to see, and we hoped it would continue with future foldables. Sadly, it didn't.
This is the year you need to buy a new phone — here's why
Phones are one of the most personal things we own in the digital age, containing all the essential information we need while also letting us stay in touch with our friends and family. They're also a commodity and while smartphone manufacturers would like for customers to upgrade their devices every year, or even semi-annually, there are plenty of us out there who'd like to keep our phones for years at a time. While this is generally good practice, there are some looming downsides to keeping a phone you bought a few years ago past 2022. Yes, we're telling you to upgrade your phone and we've got reasons why.
Nine simple ways to transfer files from your Android to your PC or Mac
You may need to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac for several reasons. Perhaps you'd like to back up photos to free up storage space or move music to your desktop that you downloaded on your phone. Because of Android's open and transparent nature, there are many ways to do it. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a third-party app, or a local wireless connection.
Samsung is updating a bunch of very old phones for a seemingly curious reason
Five years after their initial release, most smartphones are no longer receiving regular security patches, let alone Android updates. That said, every once in a while we see some big exception, where a phone company reaches out to deliver a presumably very special update to a handset it was otherwise no longer supporting. That's the sort of situation we're thinking about right now, as Samsung makes the unusual move to release software updates for old Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 models — reportedly to fix a... GPS issue?
Pixel 6 Pro mod promises extended battery life by making one little tweak you might not even notice
Messing around with displays seems to be the hot new trend in Android hardware. Not long after some adventurous modders got 90Hz working on a Pixel 6a — with the potential to recreate it reliably — another screen hack has emerged online. If you're looking to save some power with your Pixel 6 Pro, and you're willing to install a custom kernel for your device, you might get access to an exclusive Pixel 7 Pro feature months before launch.
Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro waterproof?
Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water and sweat resistant, featuring an IPX7 rating. Samsung just announced the newest addition to its ever-growing lineup of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. As a successor to both the original Galaxy Buds Pro and last year's affordable Galaxy Buds 2, they have plenty to prove. If you're thinking of buying a pair of Samsung's earbuds to go with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it's important to consider whether they're right for your lifestyle. When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, durability matters. Thankfully, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are able to hold up as some of the most rugged availability today — at least when it comes to water resistance.
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors double down on massive megapixel move
This year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived as a premium-priced hulk of a phone, and despite some issues along the way, got a decent reception from reviewers and users alike. While the Ultra features an incredibly high-res 108MP primary camera, this is the year we began seeing Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor start making its way into phones, starting with the Motorola X30 Pro. When will Samsung do a 200MP phone for itself? We're still probably six months away from Galaxy S23 models, but more and more rumors suggest this series could include Samsung’s first smartphone with a 200MP camera.
Does Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with an S Pen?
Quick answer: No. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not come with an S Pen — although a Standing Cover with S Pen is being included with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders at Samsung and several other retailers. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 officially unpacked,...
Google won’t let you downgrade your Pixel 6 or 6a from Android 13 — here’s why
Google finally released Android 13 to the stable channel, which means you can finally upgrade your Pixel phone from Android 12 without having to join the beta. For those who own a Pixel 6a, 6, or 6 Pro, there is no way back, though. Google warns that once you upgrade your new Pixel phone to Android 13, you will no longer be able to flash an earlier version of the OS on it. That’s because the bootloader is updated along with the OS, and to prevent security issues, it’s not possible to go back to an older version anymore.
Pre-production Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pop up on video, leave us guessing about battery size
We hold these truths to be self-evident... that different Pixel phones are different. They look different, they measure different, and they might even behave differently. Google's upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro very much won't be the Pixels that came before them, but there aren't many ways we can tell them apart right now given that we're ostensibly waiting until October before they officially go public. We do have a better idea, though, thanks to the power of YouTube.
Samsung gives its new foldables a performance mode with better battery life
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 haven’t yet arrived on shop shelves, but some tech journalists and analysts around the world have the phone in for testing, so we’re discovering new features on the phones. The latest spot is a new battery life-saving feature that Samsung neglected to tell everyone about during its launch.
Android 13 hits AOSP — get ready for the custom ROMs to drop
Today is Android 13 day, and in addition to Pixels picking up their first stable release, Google is also pushing out Android 13 today to AOSP (the Android Open Source Project, or Android's source code). That means all the code that constitutes Android 13 is now available for other people and companies to play with, and we'll likely see ROMs announce their plans to release Android 13-based versions very soon.
The Android 13 OTA you've been waiting for is finally headed for your Pixel
Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for Pixel phones beginning August 15. As is the norm with any major software release, the big G did not immediately push the OTA to all Pixel phone users. Instead, it first made the update available to a small segment of users to ensure there were no significant issues with it before commencing a wider rollout. Now that a few days have gone by since the latest release of Android and no major problems have been reported, Google is pushing the update to all compatible Pixel phones in the US.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories in 2022
Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable—the Galaxy Z Fold 4—is here. Whether you are upgrading from a previous Fold-series phone or buying your first foldable in the form of Z Fold 4, you can greatly enhance your overall experience by complementing the phone with the best available accessories — that is, if you nailed down the color you want. Fortunately for you, there is a wide range of accessories available for the new Samsung foldable. You can grab everything from a case or a wireless charger to a stylus or a Bluetooth keyboard.
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
