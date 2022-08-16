Read full article on original website
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Baltimore police responding to calls for increased presence in Federal Hill after brawl
BALTIMORE -- A significant increase in police presence is expected this weekend in Federal Hill after a video of a violent brawl on Charles Street circulated on social media.The video from last weekend showed people fighting, kicking and screaming in the middle of the street near E. Cross Street. "We need BPD to take action to regain control of the neighborhood," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ earlier this week. Four officers could be seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection where the incident happened.Costello represents the neighborhood. He asked for the deployment of the police department's...
