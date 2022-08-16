ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police responding to calls for increased presence in Federal Hill after brawl

BALTIMORE --  A significant increase in police presence is expected this weekend in Federal Hill after a video of a violent brawl on Charles Street circulated on social media.The video from last weekend showed people fighting, kicking and screaming in the middle of the street near E. Cross Street. "We need BPD to take action to regain control of the neighborhood," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ earlier this week. Four officers could be seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection where the incident happened.Costello represents the neighborhood. He asked for the deployment of the police department's...
BALTIMORE, MD
