Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Lake Mead officials are investigating the discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

On Monday, National Park Service rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains with the support of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team. The Clark County Medical Examiner has also been contacted.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and provided no further information at this time.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

RELATED: Lake Mead mysteries: Multiple discoveries of human remains as drought shrinks water levels