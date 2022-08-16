ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Lake Mead officials are investigating the discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

On Monday, National Park Service rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains with the support of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team. The Clark County Medical Examiner has also been contacted.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and provided no further information at this time.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Comments / 9

Linda Park
4d ago

Sad, but I'm sure families can finally get closure once they can identify them. Some who drowned and they couldn't recover and in hopes their body would surface. And, those who's life were ended in tragedy..Maybe, some of the mysteries can be solved.

ba
4d ago

I’m sure there are many, over the years since they built the dam. Frankly I’m not surprised. Some victims some drowned. But now is a great time to clean out the junk and sunken boats.

ba
3d ago

Besides I think most mob hits Dre buried in the desert . Isn’t that where the term came from what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas

