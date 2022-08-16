ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area students welcomed on first day back to school with ‘clap-in’

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Students welcomed on first day of classes with ‘clap-in’

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools, the biggest school district in the Miami Valley, welcomed back students today.

Meadowdale High School had a unique way to celebrate students returning for the school year.

News Center 7 spoke with one pastor who was there at the special “clap in” to welcome the students back for their first day of school.

“This is showtime! This is the day that they’re back and just to see their presence and see some of them smiling, it made all the difference for me to wake up early this morning to be apart of their day,” said Dr. Terence O. Hayes, Sr., Pastor of Deliverance Church of God in Christ.

With students back in class for the school year, parents and staff members had questions when it came to everyone’s safety.

The district says even though COVID cases remain high, they aren’t requiring staff or students to wear masks.

However, if students want to wear one, they can.

When it comes to staffing, DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said the district has what it needs from teachers to bus drivers. The district plans on getting ahead and will start hiring for next year as well.

