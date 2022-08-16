ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increase in children accidentally eating marijuana edibles

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. ( WIVT ) — The Upstate New York Poison Center released a warning about a sharp increase in the number of calls to the poison center for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. According to new data, the poison center has received 64 calls in regards to marijuana ingestion and is on par to handle the highest number of cases for marijuana edibles in its 65-year history.

Edible THC products often look like candy or sweets, tempting young children to eat them. According to the poison center, that means that when kids dig in, they eat more than a single adult dose.

“These edible products look appealing to young children, and many times, children don’t stop at just one. It is important to remember that, unlike smoked marijuana, the effects of edibles may not kick in for almost 90 minutes. Pediatric exposures to edible THC products frequently require a trip to a healthcare facility. In young children, marijuana can cause changes in blood pressure and heart rate, severe tiredness, trouble breathing, and even coma,” said the center.

Dr. Vince Calleo—Medical Director of the Upstate New York Medical Center—said that the best place to store all cannabis-related products is up high and out of the reach of children. He also said to remember these tips if you are over 21 and chose to have marijuana edibles:

  • Consider buying a medication lock box. Get a free one here .
  • Save the poison center’s number: (800) 222-1222
  • If you suspect a child has swallowed any form of marijuana, call them. Symptoms/reactions are often delayed.
