Three injured after SUV collides with semi-truck in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured after a SUV collided with a semi-truck near U.S. 98 and Lakeview Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:26 a.m.

The SUV, driven by a 75-year-old Sebring man, stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Lakeview Boulevard. Meanwhile, a semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old Okeechobee man, was traveling west on U.S. 98 and approached the Lakeview Boulevard intersection.

The SUV then entered the path of the semi-truck and the vehicles collided head on, according to FHP.

The 75-year-old Sebring man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the SUV a 58-year-old Sebring man, suffered minor injuries.

According to FHP, the semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries as well.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

