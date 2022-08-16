ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, IL

Mt. Carmel mayor gives updates on construction projects

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Mayor Joe Judge of Mount Carmel gave some updates on Facebook pertaining to local construction projects.

Judge says the Wabash River Bridge has had two coatings and still needs one more coating. On August 15 he said the last coating will be applied Tuesday. If no rain interrupts, the bridge construction could be done Friday or Monday.

Mount Carmel bridge work causing traffic issues

The post also said the Cherry Street bridge is moving forward and needs about six more feet of dirt. Judge hopes that either this week or early next week they will start soil cementing a ten inch base for the road. Judge remarks that the crew is still 3 weeks behind and that could lengthen with more rain. The post says the contractor is focusing on the road area of the project to get it completed as soon as possible and then build up the sides after the road is reopened.

Judge says 3rd Street is set to be closed for 8 days as the main trunk sewer line is replaced. He hopes by next Wednesday the road will be reopened to traffic.

