Denver DA requests grand jury investigation into LoDo shooting

DENVER ( KDVR ) — District Attorney Beth McCann announced a grand jury investigation has been requested into the Lower Downton shooting on July 17 involving multiple Denver police officers and several bystanders.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 17, police allege Jordan Waddy was part of an altercation at 20th and Larimer streets and when officers approached to break up the fight, Waddy allegedly made a motion and police suspected he had a gun. Police shot multiple rounds, which injured Waddy and six bystanders .

Officers recovered a loaded firearm from the scene.

“The public’s interest in this particular shooting incident is understandably high,” McCann said. “For the community to trust in the outcome from this incident, it is important that independent members of the community review the facts, evidence and law regarding whether these officers should be criminally charged. Until the grand jury’s work is complete, my office will have no further comment on this matter.”

McCann charged 21-year-old Waddy with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.

A spokesperson from the DA’s office said they made the decision to pursue the grand jury investigation last week and it can still pursue criminal charges against the officers involved.

“This is the first time that DA McCann will convene a grand jury to review whether an officer-involved shooting was legally justified,” the DA’s office said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.