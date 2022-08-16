Read full article on original website
Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks
When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
Healthy pasta recipes for people with diabetes
People with diabetes can eat pasta but should choose whole grain types and watch their portion size. Diabetes-friendly pasta recipes may include alternative types of pasta, along with healthy vegetables, protein, and low-fat sauces. This article discusses whether people with diabetes can eat pasta and gives suitable recipes. We also...
Easy recipe to upgrade canned chickpeas for a money-saving meal
Beth Moncel of BudgetBytes shared her tips for saving on food at home.
School lunches that are ready to roll: Ideas for great wraps
There is little debate that the sandwich is the mainstay of most kids’ lunches; two slices of bread with anything they might consume layered in between. Wraps, however, have also taken their place in the pantheon of sandwich possibilities, and sometimes the mere novelty of a rolled-up sandwich instead of a square one might entice a kid to try something different inside it.At the very least, it might make an old favorite new again.You can leave wraps whole, in one big tube-like piece, slice them in half on the diagonal, or slice them into several 1- to 2-inch pieces. The...
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!
There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
Woman horrified when hungry coworker eats her lunch every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small office that employed no more than half a dozen people. We were all women except for the office manager, who was a man.
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
2 High-Protein Foods Experts Say You Should Eat Every Evening For Younger-Looking Skin
This post has been updated since its initial publish date, 3/1/22, to feature more expert insight and suggestions. Apart from ample hydration, moisturizing and daily cleansing, a major part of any successful and healthy skincare routine is a well-ba...
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
