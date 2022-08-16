ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks

When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
RECIPES
Medical News Today

Healthy pasta recipes for people with diabetes

People with diabetes can eat pasta but should choose whole grain types and watch their portion size. Diabetes-friendly pasta recipes may include alternative types of pasta, along with healthy vegetables, protein, and low-fat sauces. This article discusses whether people with diabetes can eat pasta and gives suitable recipes. We also...
RECIPES
The Independent

School lunches that are ready to roll: Ideas for great wraps

There is little debate that the sandwich is the mainstay of most kids’ lunches; two slices of bread with anything they might consume layered in between. Wraps, however, have also taken their place in the pantheon of sandwich possibilities, and sometimes the mere novelty of a rolled-up sandwich instead of a square one might entice a kid to try something different inside it.At the very least, it might make an old favorite new again.You can leave wraps whole, in one big tube-like piece, slice them in half on the diagonal, or slice them into several 1- to 2-inch pieces. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunches#Canned Foods#Vitamin#Fresh Food#Food Drink
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach

When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS

