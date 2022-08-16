Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, emphasized the importance of November's midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle," saying there needs to be a new Republican Party. REP. BURGESS OWENS: Let me just give kudos to the American people, something that I don't think many of us realized that happened. We had a miracle the last turn-around, even though we lost the Senate, the House and the presidency. We flipped, as a country, 15 seats and did not lose one incumbent.

UTAH STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO