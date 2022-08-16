ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Fox News

Gulf coast sea turtles appear to be recovering

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – The sea turtle population along the gulf coast appears to be recovering after the BP oil spill, more than a decade ago. While nesting season wraps up in August, marine biologists are excited about what they're seeing along the gulf coast. People are finding nests...
Fox News

Texas schools hanging 'In God We Trust' signs after new state law requiring donated signs be posted

"In God We Trust" signs are popping up in Texas classrooms following a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they are donated. Senate Bill 797 passed through the Texas legislature last year requiring schools to display the posters in a "conspicuous place" as long as they were "donated" or "purchased by private donations" which has resulted in the signs being displayed across the state recently, FOX 7 Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Pro-Trump wins in blue states leaves moderates skeptical of red wave

Some Republicans are expressing concern that pro-Trump candidates in blue states, where the party has typically found success with more moderate candidates, could hurt the chances of large GOP gains in Congress and statehouses this November. "It can’t continue," former Connecticut U.S. Rep. Christopher Shays, a moderate Republican and Trump...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as 'extremist' in new ad

A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as "extremist" in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges

A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Maryland USPS worker robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home: police

A U.S. postal worker in Maryland was robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home earlier this week, police said. Montgomery County Police officers were called to an upscale neighborhood just northwest of the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday afternoon, where they said a male suspect in his 20s used a knife to rob a postal worker of his personal belongings, WJLA-TV reported.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Rep Burgess Owens: We had a 'miracle' in 2020 election

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, emphasized the importance of November's midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle," saying there needs to be a new Republican Party. REP. BURGESS OWENS: Let me just give kudos to the American people, something that I don't think many of us realized that happened. We had a miracle the last turn-around, even though we lost the Senate, the House and the presidency. We flipped, as a country, 15 seats and did not lose one incumbent.
UTAH STATE
Fox News

Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school

Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
