Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake eyes invasion declaration, sweeping border moves if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is promising to declare an "invasion" at the southern border if elected to lead the state in November, one of a number of aggressive moves she intends to take to combat the raging migrant crisis. The Trump-backed former news anchor secured the Republican nomination earlier...
Gulf coast sea turtles appear to be recovering
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – The sea turtle population along the gulf coast appears to be recovering after the BP oil spill, more than a decade ago. While nesting season wraps up in August, marine biologists are excited about what they're seeing along the gulf coast. People are finding nests...
NYC, DC sanctuary city policies come back to haunt them amid feud with Texas, Arizona
As New York City and Washington D.C. feud with the governors of Texas and Arizona over the border states’ busing of migrants to their cities, their own sanctuary city policies are the subject of a reignited debate -- as the Republican governors cite the liberal policies as justification for the buses.
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: Jennifer-Ruth Green on Inflation Reduction Act, competing in 'toss-up' midterm race
This week's Election Spotlight features only one candidate from the "toss-up" race in Indiana's First Congressional District, Republican nominee Jennifer-Ruth Green, who battling to unseat Democrat incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan. Green spoke to Fox News Digital exclusively about the Inflation Reduction Act, the FBI raid on Trump's Florida home, and...
Masters changes tune on McConnell, says he's hopeful GOP leader will offer financial support in Arizona
Blake Masters, the Arizona Republican nominee for Senate, has changed his tune on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he now hopes the Kentucky Republican will offer financial support for his campaign. Masters vowed to "find a way to work together" with McConnell to defeat incumbent Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark...
Texas schools hanging 'In God We Trust' signs after new state law requiring donated signs be posted
"In God We Trust" signs are popping up in Texas classrooms following a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they are donated. Senate Bill 797 passed through the Texas legislature last year requiring schools to display the posters in a "conspicuous place" as long as they were "donated" or "purchased by private donations" which has resulted in the signs being displayed across the state recently, FOX 7 Austin.
California police department removes 'racist and unscientific' term from official communications
Transportation police in California are now distancing themselves from a term that recent progressive studies have deemed "racist and unscientific." The police force behind Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) – which services the San Francisco Bay Area – has removed the term "excited delirium" from their manuals and written reports.
Emails from California doctor allegedly poisoned by wife with Drano reveal 'inability to communicate'
Emails from a California doctor to his wife, whom he is accusing of abuse after she allegedly poisoned him with drain-cleaning fluid, reveal a tumultuous relationship and an "inability to communicate," according to court documents. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old physician, is accusing his 45-year-old wife, Dr. Yue "Emily" Yu,...
Pro-Trump wins in blue states leaves moderates skeptical of red wave
Some Republicans are expressing concern that pro-Trump candidates in blue states, where the party has typically found success with more moderate candidates, could hurt the chances of large GOP gains in Congress and statehouses this November. "It can’t continue," former Connecticut U.S. Rep. Christopher Shays, a moderate Republican and Trump...
Liz Cheney rips into Republican voters, leadership as 'very sick' after landslide primary loss
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called "large portions" of the Republican Party "very sick" in an interview recapping her failed bid to stay in office. Cheney, asked by ABC News what she thought her loss said about the Republican Party, said it signified former President Donald Trump's stranglehold on the party.
Mitt Romney says Liz Cheney 'would not' win the GOP nomination 'if she were to run' in 2024
As the Republican presidential primary for 2024 begins to take shape, former nominee Mitt Romney shared his opinion on the potential candidates, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. After her recent loss to a Trump-backed opponent, Cheney openly considered a bid for the White House — something the 2012 nominee said...
New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as 'extremist' in new ad
A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as "extremist" in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges
A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
Michigan judge says county prosecutors cannot enforce abortion ban
A 91-year-old Michigan law banning abortion won’t go into effect quite yet. On Friday, a judge blocked county prosecutors from enforcing an almost century-old law that bans abortion, doesn’t include rape or incest exceptions and would punish anyone who carries out the procedure. Planned Parenthood of Michigan and...
Maryland USPS worker robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home: police
A U.S. postal worker in Maryland was robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home earlier this week, police said. Montgomery County Police officers were called to an upscale neighborhood just northwest of the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday afternoon, where they said a male suspect in his 20s used a knife to rob a postal worker of his personal belongings, WJLA-TV reported.
Rep Burgess Owens: We had a 'miracle' in 2020 election
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, emphasized the importance of November's midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle," saying there needs to be a new Republican Party. REP. BURGESS OWENS: Let me just give kudos to the American people, something that I don't think many of us realized that happened. We had a miracle the last turn-around, even though we lost the Senate, the House and the presidency. We flipped, as a country, 15 seats and did not lose one incumbent.
Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school
Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin killed in apparent murder-suicide involving ex-partner
Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's cousin was allegedly shot and killed by a past domestic partner in what appears to be a murder-suicide this week. Amanda Mayne, 34, was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday by Taylor Martin, 26. Police said the two had previously been in a relationship but had not lived together in more than a year.
California man allegedly tried to set grocery store employee on fire for making him pay for food
A Southern California homeless man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire. Police said 31-year-old Raul Bautista tried to leave a grocery store without paying for his cart of groceries. When an employee confronted Bautista, he allegedly unleashed a fiery response. Bautista sprayed the...
