‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
Woman shot outside her car in East Knoxville while her children were in the backseat
A woman was shot outside her car at a Knoxville corner store while her children were in the back seat.
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in Oak Ridge on Thursday, prompting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to begin an apparent homicide investigation. Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Benedict Avenue on Aug. 18, officials said. Once on the scene, officers found a man dead inside the home.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home
Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI are investigating an apparent homicide after police responded to a home on Thursday where they found a man dead inside.
Knoxville man arrested with over 4 pounds of weed and $6k police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after Knoxville Police say they found him with over 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $6,000. On Wednesday, August 17, around 9:30 p.m., KPD officers approached a red Chevy Cruze with temporary tags parked after hours at Victor Ashe Park, when they smelled drugs […]
wvlt.tv
No injuries reported following Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday at around 9 p.m. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Clinton Highway near West Emory [..]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
wvlt.tv
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
wvlt.tv
Missing Morristown homeless woman subject of Silver Alert
newstalk987.com
KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting
The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
wvlt.tv
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
wvlt.tv
Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge
Suspect on the run after pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol in Monroe County
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN)
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
KPD: Two victims found after shooting in North Knoxville, one with serious injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it responded to a shooting at around 10 p.m. Tuesday and found two victims in the area of Wallace Street and Moses Avenue. It said that when officers arrived they saw two vehicles quickly leaving the scene and another person running...
KPD searching for man last seen on Aug. 2 leaving his East Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for a 35-year-old man who was last seen on August 2 leaving his East Knoxville home. They said Brandon Sheckles left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot at around 8 p.m. and has not been seen since. According to a release, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.
