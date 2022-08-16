KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO