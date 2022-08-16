ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in Oak Ridge on Thursday, prompting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to begin an apparent homicide investigation. Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Benedict Avenue on Aug. 18, officials said. Once on the scene, officers found a man dead inside the home.
WATE

Knoxville man arrested with over 4 pounds of weed and $6k police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after Knoxville Police say they found him with over 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $6,000. On Wednesday, August 17, around 9:30 p.m., KPD officers approached a red Chevy Cruze with temporary tags parked after hours at Victor Ashe Park, when they smelled drugs […]
wvlt.tv

No injuries reported following Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
wvlt.tv

TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
wvlt.tv

Missing Morristown homeless woman subject of Silver Alert

Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
newstalk987.com

KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting

The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
WATE

Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
wvlt.tv

Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.
WBIR

KPD searching for man last seen on Aug. 2 leaving his East Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for a 35-year-old man who was last seen on August 2 leaving his East Knoxville home. They said Brandon Sheckles left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot at around 8 p.m. and has not been seen since. According to a release, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.
