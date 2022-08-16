ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Tight Ends

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Kansas City Chiefs Have a Solid Strategy for Defense

As the NFL preseason draws closer, the participating teams are getting pumped up for the event. The Chiefs and managers are putting their thinking caps on, and trying to come up with strategies that will provide the best results for their teams. If you want to place bets on some of the matches, you can visit bet365 mobil to compare the odds and proceed accordingly. It is always a good idea to study the strategies adopted by their teams to analyze which team might have an edge over the other.
