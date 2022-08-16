Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts. “We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing...
Lassen County News
Residents share homeless horror stories with city council — threaten recall effort
The Susanville City Council got an earful during public comment at its Wednesday, Aug. 17 meeting as Susanville residents demanded the council fix the city’s homeless problem once and for all or face recall by the voters. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who said he recently purchased a piece of...
FOX Reno
How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
KOLO TV Reno
Black Rock Field Office seeking comment on impact of geothermal exploration plan
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Black Rock Field Office is seeking public comments on the draft assessment to analyze the environmental impact of a geothermal exploration project. The comment period will last for 30 days, ending on Sept. 19. The field office is analyzing the environmental impacts of the proposed...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office catalytic anti-theft program, which aims to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area. “I believe...
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse
This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
FOX Reno
Car crash in North Valleys creates road closures, leaves three hospitalized
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash between a truck towing a utility trailer and an SUV in the North Valleys has left three people hospitalized, creating road closures Wednesday. Around 3:35 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road...
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
Lassen County News
Lassen Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for information on Burger King robber
Lassen Crime Stoppers announced it was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who allegedly pointed a handgun at a Burger King employee in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 and demanded their property. If you have any information on the...
2news.com
Man sentenced to 20 years for Heroin Trafficking
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez, age 30 has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term after having pled guilty in June to one count of Heroin Trafficking. Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop be the Nevada Highway Patrol for speeding and...
