ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts. “We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Health
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Vaccines
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
Washoe County, NV
Vaccines
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office catalytic anti-theft program, which aims to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area. “I believe...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Plumas County News

Collins announces major forestland acquisition

On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse

This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance
KOLO TV Reno

Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man sentenced to 20 years for Heroin Trafficking

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez, age 30 has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term after having pled guilty in June to one count of Heroin Trafficking. Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop be the Nevada Highway Patrol for speeding and...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy