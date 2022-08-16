Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say
SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
fox32chicago.com
Pair wounded in Austin shootout
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. The men, 26 and 29, were outside around 11:38 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Division Street when they began exchanging gunfire with two other males, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old was shot...
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say
At least five people were hurt in a Chicago shooting overnight Saturday, police said.
Chicago shooting: 4 shot in Back of the Yards
Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The pair was sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. around 2100 West Birchwood Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting into the car, police said. The 24-year-old woman suffered...
Five shot – 1 fatally – in West Side drive-by ambush: police
One man was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by shooting in Homan Square Friday night, police said. No arrests were reported by police.
bulletin-news.com
Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail
The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man who allegedly committed murder while on felony bail also committed two carjackings, federal prosecutors allege
Federal prosecutors said Friday that a man awaiting trial for a 2020 murder in Chicago also carjacked two vehicles in the suburbs days before the killing. At the time of the alleged crimes, Maverick Cela was free on a recognizance bond for a pending felony stolen motor vehicle case. We...
WGNtv.com
1 dead, 4 wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were wounded following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. At around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of West Flournoy on the report of multiple people shot. Police said five men, ages 31, 33, 33, 34,...
2nd man charged in Gurnee Mills shooting that killed 26-year-old man from Zion, police say
A second man has been for a fatal shooting in a Gurnee Mills shopping mall parking lot last November, police said Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police. The...
Candlelight vigil held for South Shore hit-and-run victims
The Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus hosted the vigil.
Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in...
CBS News
14-year-old shot in South Chicago becomes 7th minor wounded in less than 24 hours
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is shot while walking in South Chicago Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of South Yates around 6:45 a.m. Police said while the teen was walking, a green SUV -- possibly a Jaguar -- approached and an unknown male offender in the passenger seat opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Little Village crime: Woman, 20, shot while standing outside
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg Thursday around 12:01 p.m. in Little Village. The victim was standing outside in the 2800 block of S. Kostner when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to...
‘Excellence was always his motto’: Mother of Jeffrey Pub victim speaks out
CHICAGO — The mother of one of the three men killed in the Jeffrey Pub hit-and-run spoke out Friday during a balloon release. Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were all killed last Sunday outside of Jeffrey Pub in South Shore. Police said a silver sedan was traveling southbound when it […]
nbc15.com
Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
