ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 1

Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say

SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in Austin shootout

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. The men, 26 and 29, were outside around 11:38 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Division Street when they began exchanging gunfire with two other males, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Turf War#Violent Crime#State#Fox 5
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The pair was sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. around 2100 West Birchwood Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting into the car, police said. The 24-year-old woman suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
bulletin-news.com

Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail

The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

1 dead, 4 wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were wounded following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. At around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of West Flournoy on the report of multiple people shot. Police said five men, ages 31, 33, 33, 34,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Little Village crime: Woman, 20, shot while standing outside

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg Thursday around 12:01 p.m. in Little Village. The victim was standing outside in the 2800 block of S. Kostner when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
MADISON, WI
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy