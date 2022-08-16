ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NBC Sports Chicago

Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him

MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros end the White Sox' win streak

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
NBC Sports Chicago

Madden 23: What are the new features?

With the 2022-23 NFL regular season quickly approaching, that can only mean one thing: a new Madden game is here. Madden NFL 23 is now live and available to play as fans get to use their favorite players and teams to dominate the NFL landscape. But with every release comes...
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice

Roquan Smith returned to Bears practice on Saturday, ending his training camp hold-in. He and Ryan Poles were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract extension, but Smith said negotiations are done, so he's focusing on the upcoming season now. "I'm betting on myself," Smith said. Smith...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

