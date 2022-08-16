Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Former NFL GM says Bears are not giving Justin Fields protection
Justin Fields is in for a tough year in the pocket, according to one former NFL GM. “Justin is a great talent but he may turn into David Carr," Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN. "He has no chance of getting through 17 games.”. Ouch. Tannenbaum gave zero credit to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Astros end the White Sox' win streak
Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
49ers Rookies Show out in 17-7 Win Against the Vikings
Many of the rookies from the 49ers put on an impressive display in the 17-7 win against the Vikings.
Tua Solid, Injuries Hit CB Position in Dolphins Preseason Home Opener
QB Tua Tagovailoa made his preseason debut and rookie Skylar Thompson continued to shine for the Miami Dolphins against the Las Vegas Raiders
5 things to know from the Vikings' preseason loss to the 49ers
Kellen Mond had a rough night, failing to make a statement for the backup QB job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The Chicago Bears are set to take the field, just five days after their victory in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears head to Seattle to face the Seahawks Thursday night, with coach Matt Eberflus planning to play his starters only six to 10 snaps due to the short turnaround.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett show continues against Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Aug. 28 vs Lions 4:30 PM CBS
Madden 23: What are the new features?
With the 2022-23 NFL regular season quickly approaching, that can only mean one thing: a new Madden game is here. Madden NFL 23 is now live and available to play as fans get to use their favorite players and teams to dominate the NFL landscape. But with every release comes...
After 'distasteful' contract process, Roquan will bet on himself
LAKE FOREST – Just like that, Roquan Smith’s contract hold-in is over. The Bears star linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall. Smith participated in individual drills during the 70-minute practice, his first participation since mandatory minicamp. The 25-year-old Smith spoke with the media afterward for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Aaron Judge Makes A Miraculous Catch
On Saturday, Aaron Judge made an incredible catch in the game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
Stroman wants to finish career with Cubs: 'It’s special’
As Marcus Stroman walked toward the Cubs dugout to the tune of a standing ovation Saturday, he looked up at the Wrigley Field crowd and showed it love back. Stroman — who was departing the game after 7 2/3 strong innings — pumped his hand into his glove and showed passion toward the 35,994 in attendance.
Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice
Roquan Smith returned to Bears practice on Saturday, ending his training camp hold-in. He and Ryan Poles were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract extension, but Smith said negotiations are done, so he's focusing on the upcoming season now. "I'm betting on myself," Smith said. Smith...
Lakers News: LA Insider Predicts Team's Record Through First Month of Season
The Athletic's Jovan Buha doesn't exactly have a rosy outlook for the Lakers in the first month of the season.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 1