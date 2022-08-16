ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jolon, CA

CAL FIRE responding to three vegetation fires near Williams Hill

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV) - CAL FIRE said they are responding to three vegetation fires near Williams Hill Tuesday.

No word on acreage yet as units have yet to arrive.

CAL FIRE confirms this fire is burning on Fort Hunter Liggett's property. They are on scene to ensure that the fire doesn't cross into state property.

There are no evacuations at this point.

This is a developing story.

