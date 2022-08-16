ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Rosedale Avenue victim dies after shooting in East Knoxville

By Octavia Johnson, Greg Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015tQj_0hJYRm9y00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — One person is dead after a shooting on Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16 afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue around 1:50 p.m. One victim was found with injuries.

TBI: Four killed in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette identified

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Vine Middle School was temporarily locked down following the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

According to KPD, no suspects were reported at this time.

Editor’s Note: This incident was updated with additional information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Shootings that left one dead, two wounded connected

Police are trying to unravel a pair of shootings on Tuesday that left one person dead, one clinging to life at an area hospital and a third recovering from his wounds. The first shooting took place just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Lafollette, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man arrested with over 4 pounds of weed and $6k police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after Knoxville Police say they found him with over 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $6,000. On Wednesday, August 17, around 9:30 p.m., KPD officers approached a red Chevy Cruze with temporary tags parked after hours at Victor Ashe Park, when they smelled drugs […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting

The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime#Vine Middle School#Kpd#Nexstar Media Inc
wvlt.tv

No injuries reported following Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

1st responders face more and more overdose calls

The Knoxville Fire Department reported that they responded to 101 overdose calls in the city during August. High School Football Friday Frenzy Week 1 halftime …. Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …. Woman Lucky to be Alive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Two people indicted for March shooting death of a toddler in Jefferson County

TALBOTT, Tenn. — Authorities said Thursday that two people were indicted after a toddler died as a result of a shooting in March. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting. On March 23, they received calls about an incident at a home on English Drive in Talbott. When they arrived, they found Coltyn Lee Gridley, 2 years old.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy