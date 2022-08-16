Rosedale Avenue victim dies after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — One person is dead after a shooting on Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16 afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue around 1:50 p.m. One victim was found with injuries.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Vine Middle School was temporarily locked down following the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

According to KPD, no suspects were reported at this time.

Editor’s Note: This incident was updated with additional information.

